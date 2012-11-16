TEXT-S&P cuts Rabobank Nederland ratings to 'AA-'

Overview -- In our view, Dutch banks are exposed to the potential of a more protracted downturn in The Netherlands and the wider eurozone. -- We are therefore revising our economic risk score for The Netherlands and our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment to '3' from '2'. -- As a result, we are lowering our long-term ratings on Cooperatieve Centrale Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank B.A. (Rabobank Nederland) and its guaranteed subsidiaries to 'AA-' from 'AA'. We are affirming the short-term ratings at 'A-1+'. -- The stable outlook on Rabobank Nederland reflects our expectation that the bank should be able to maintain a sound capital position and better-than-average asset quality despite the difficult economic environment. Rating Action On Nov. 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term counterparty credit ratings on Cooperatieve Centrale Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank B.A. (Rabobank Nederland), and its guaranteed subsidiaries Rabohypotheekbank N.V. and Rabobank New Zealand Ltd., to 'AA-' from 'AA'. At the same time, we affirmed the 'A-1+' short-term ratings. We also lowered the ratings on Rabobank Nederland's subordinated debt by one notch. The outlook is stable. Rationale The lowering of the long-term rating reflects our view of the impact of moderately higher economic risks on Rabobank Nederland's stand-alone credit profile (SACP). This follows our review of the Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on The Netherlands. Against the backdrop of a potentially more protracted downturn in The Netherlands and wider eurozone, we have revised our economic risk score for The Netherlands and our BICRA to '3' from '2' (for more information, see "Various Rating Actions Taken On Dutch Banks Due To Increased Economic Risks," published Nov. 16, 2012 on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). We have revised our assessment of systemwide risks that Dutch banks are exposed to, which has led us to lower our anchor--or starting point for our ratings--for commercial banks operating in The Netherlands, including Rabobank Nederland, to 'bbb+' from 'a-'. As a result, we have also lowered our SACP for the bank to 'a+' from 'aa-'. We observe that the bank's performance has not been immune to some deterioration domestically since mid-2011, particularly in certain portfolios such as commercial real estate and certain small and midsize enterprise (SME) sectors. However, we consider that Rabobank Nederland's overall position continues to compare favorably to peers. This view underpins our assessment of the bank's risk position, which remains "strong". Asset quality is underpinned by the large domestic residential mortgage book, which represented 46% of private sector lending at June 30, 2012, and has a long-term average bad debt cost of about 5 basis points (bps). Our ratings on Rabobank Nederland also continue to reflect our view of its "very strong" business position. We base our view on the cooperative bank's exceptional stability and resilience, prudent management and strategy, and leading competitive position in its domestic market. Our assessment of capital and earnings remains "adequate", based primarily on our expectation that the bank's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before adjustments, according to Standard & Poor's measures, will be in a 8.5%-9% range in the next 18-24 months. We calculate that the bank's RAC ratio at the end of 2011, pro forma our revised assessment of economic risk for the Dutch system to '3' from '2', was 7.7%. We note management's cautious capital policies and greater focus on its domestic market and the food and agriculture sector internationally, which, combined with the absence of common dividends due to its mutual status, should support our expectations for the bank's RAC ratio. We view Rabobank Nederland's funding as "average" and its liquidity position as "adequate". As is common in the Dutch market, its loan-to-deposit ratio is relatively high, at about 140% at June 30, 2012, despite its leadership position in the domestic deposit market. The bank has maintained good access to both public and private wholesale funding markets, in our view, and has taken advantage of opportunities to extend the maturity profile of debt issues. The long-term counterparty credit rating is one notch higher than the SACP, reflecting our view that Rabobank Nederland has "high" systemic importance in The Netherlands and the Dutch government is "supportive" of the banking sector. Outlook The stable outlook on Rabobank Nederland reflects our expectation that the bank should be able to maintain a sound capital position and better-than-average asset quality despite the difficult economic environment. The increased focus on its domestic business and food and agriculture sector internationally is unlikely to affect our assessment of the bank's very strong position. We could raise the ratings if we consider it likely that the bank's RAC ratio will increase beyond 10% in a sustainable manner. This could be triggered by asset disposals or continued earnings retention combined with cautious balance sheet management. Conversely, we could lower the ratings if the bank's asset quality failed to continue to outperform its peer group, or in the event of a major further deterioration in economic conditions. If all bank-specific factors remained the same, the ratings on Rabobank Nederland would not be affected if we were to lower the long-term rating on The Netherlands to 'AA+' from 'AAA'. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating AA-/Stable/A-1+ SACP a+ Anchor bbb+ Business Position Very Strong (+2) Capital and Earnings Adequate (0) Risk Position Strong (+1) Funding and Liquidity Adequate (0) Support +1 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support +1 Additional Factors 0 Counterparty Credit Rating AA-/Stable/A-1+ AA/Negative/A-1+ Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Rabohypotheekbank N.V. Counterparty Credit Rating AA-/Stable/-- AA/Negative/-- Downgraded To From Cooperatieve Centrale Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank B.A. (Rabobank Nederland) Rabobank Nederland (Hong Kong branch) (Unsolicited Ratings) Certificate Of Deposit AA-/A-1+ AA/A-1+ Cooperatieve Centrale Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank B.A. (Rabobank Nederland) Senior Unsecured AA- AA Subordinated A A+ Junior Subordinated A- A Commercial Paper AA- AA Rabo Capital Securities Ltd. Junior Subordinated* A- A Rabobank Capital Funding Trust II Preferred Stock(4) A- A Rabobank Capital Funding Trust III Preferred Stock(4) A- A Rabobank Capital Funding Trust IV Preferred Stock(4) A- A Rabobank Capital Funding Trust V Preferred Stock(4) A- A Rabobank Capital Funding Trust VI Preferred Stock(4) A- A Ratings Affirmed Rabobank USA Financial Corp. Counterparty Credit Rating --/--/A-1+ Cooperatieve Centrale Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank B.A. (Rabobank Nederland) Senior Unsecured cnAAA Short-Term Debt A-1+ Certificate Of Deposit A-1+ Certificate Of Deposit cnA-1+ Certificate Of Deposit cnAAA Commercial Paper A-1+ Rabo Australia Ltd. Commercial Paper(4) A-1+ Rabobank Nederland (Australia Branch) Commercial Paper A-1+ Rabobank USA Financial Corp. Commercial Paper(4) A-1+ *Supported by Cooperatieve Centrale Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank B.A. (Rabobank Nederland). (4)Guaranteed by Cooperatieve Centrale Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank B.A. (Rabobank Nederland). N.B.-This does not include all ratings affected. Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.