TEXT-S&P rates Alleghany Corp notes 'BBB'

June 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its
'BBB' rating to Alleghany Corp.'s (NYSE: Y) offering of $400 million of
senior unsecured notes due 2022. The counterparty credit rating on Alleghany is
'BBB'. The outlook is stable.
We understand the company will use the proceeds to increase funds and
liquidity at the holding company and for general corporate purposes. On a pro
forma basis, based on the financials as of first-quarter 2012 (ended March
31), Alleghany's debt leverage is expected to increase to about 22%, which
would remain supportive of the current ratings. In our view, leverage could
improve in the near-to-medium term due to a build-up of retained earnings (in
the absence of any significant catastrophe- or investment-related losses)
considering that Alleghany does not maintain a policy of cash dividends. We
expect the debt leverage to remain below 25% and the interest coverage ratio
to remain greater than 5x for 2012 assuming a normalized level of catastrophe
losses.
Alleghany reported strong earnings for first-quarter 2012, with a consolidated
generally accepted accounting principles combined ratio of 76.9% and net
premiums earned of $434 million as compared with 76% and $181 million,
respectively, for the same period last year. The results for the first quarter
reflect Alleghany's merger with Transatlantic Holdings Inc., which closed
March 6, 2012. As a result, Alleghany's shareholders' equity increased to $6.2
billion from $2.9 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011. The ratings on Alleghany
reflects its strong competitive position in reinsurance and specialty
insurance markets, its record of strong underwriting and operating
performance, and its strong capitalization. Partially offsetting these
positive factors are the integration risk pertaining to Transatlantic Holdings
Inc., high natural and manmade catastrophe exposure at Alleghany's insurance
and reinsurance subsidiaries, and pricing and reserving risk, reflecting the
company's significant proportion of long-tail casualty business.
