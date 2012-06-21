版本:
TEXT-S&P rates Alleghany Corp notes 'BBB'

June 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its
'BBB' rating to Alleghany Corp.'s (NYSE: Y) offering of $400 million of
senior unsecured notes due 2022. The counterparty credit rating on Alleghany is
'BBB'. The outlook is stable.

We understand the company will use the proceeds to increase funds and 
liquidity at the holding company and for general corporate purposes. On a pro 
forma basis, based on the financials as of first-quarter 2012 (ended March 
31), Alleghany's debt leverage is expected to increase to about 22%, which 
would remain supportive of the current ratings. In our view, leverage could 
improve in the near-to-medium term due to a build-up of retained earnings (in 
the absence of any significant catastrophe- or investment-related losses) 
considering that Alleghany does not maintain a policy of cash dividends. We 
expect the debt leverage to remain below 25% and the interest coverage ratio 
to remain greater than 5x for 2012 assuming a normalized level of catastrophe 
losses.

Alleghany reported strong earnings for first-quarter 2012, with a consolidated 
generally accepted accounting principles combined ratio of 76.9% and net 
premiums earned of $434 million as compared with 76% and $181 million, 
respectively, for the same period last year. The results for the first quarter 
reflect Alleghany's merger with Transatlantic Holdings Inc., which closed 
March 6, 2012. As a result, Alleghany's shareholders' equity increased to $6.2 
billion from $2.9 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011. The ratings on Alleghany 
reflects its strong competitive position in reinsurance and specialty 
insurance markets, its record of strong underwriting and operating 
performance, and its strong capitalization. Partially offsetting these 
positive factors are the integration risk pertaining to Transatlantic Holdings 
Inc., high natural and manmade catastrophe exposure at Alleghany's insurance 
and reinsurance subsidiaries, and pricing and reserving risk, reflecting the 
company's significant proportion of long-tail casualty business.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009

Ratings List
Alleghany Corp.

Counterparty credit rating                BBB/Stable/--

Ratings Assigned
Senior unsecured notes                    BBB


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

