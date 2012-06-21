TEXT-Fitch affirms Lennar's IDR at 'BB+'

June 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed its ratings for Lennar Corporation
(NYSE: LEN), including the company's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'BB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of ratings follows this
release.
The ratings and Outlook for Lennar reflect the company's strong liquidity
position and improving prospects for the housing sector this year. The ratings
also reflect Lennar's successful execution of its business model, geographic and
product line diversity, much lessened joint venture exposure, and the still
challenging U.S. housing environment.
Builder and investor enthusiasm have for the most part surged so far in 2012,
but housing metrics have not kept pace. The year-over-year comparisons have been
consistently solidly positive, but month-to-month the statistics (single-family
starts, new home and existing home sales) have been erratic and, at times, below
expectations. However, these macro numbers in April were positive across the
board: single-family starts (+4.0%), new home sales (+3.3%) and existing home
sales (+3.4%).
In addition, single-family starts were up 3.2% in May as compared to April. Home
prices have also been more encouraging of late, turning positive for some
series: FHFA +1.8% March, CoreLogic +2.2% April (excluding distressed +2.6%
April), Lender Processing Services (LPS) +0.9% March, but Case-Shiller's 20-city
price index was flat in March. Also, in any case, for the large public
homebuilders spring has so far been a resounding success. As Fitch noted in the
past, the housing recovery will likely occur in fits and starts.
Fitch's housing forecasts for 2012 have been raised since the beginning of the
year, but still assume a relatively modest rise off a very low bottom.
Single-family housing starts are forecast to increase about 12%, while
single-family new home sales expand approximately 10%.
Lennar has solid liquidity with unrestricted homebuilding cash of $792.2 million
as of Feb. 29, 2012. The company also has a recently established, unsecured
revolving credit facility of $410 million that expires May 2015. The company's
debt maturities are well-laddered, with less than 16% of its total homebuilding
debt maturing through 2014. Although the company has sufficient cash on hand to
meet upcoming debt maturities, Fitch expects Lennar may access the capital
markets to refinance these maturities. Lennar has demonstrated that it can
access the capital markets, even during periods of distress.
Fitch expects Lennar will largely reverse its deferred tax asset allowance (DTA)
of $561.3 million this fiscal year.
The company was the third largest homebuilder in 2011 and primarily focuses on
entry-level and first-time move-up homebuyers. The company builds in 14 states
with particular focus on markets in Florida, Texas and California. Lennar's
significant ranking (within the top five or top 10) in many of its markets, its
largely presale operating strategy, and a return on capital focus provide the
framework to soften the impact on margins from declining market conditions.
Fitch notes that in the past, acquisitions (in particular, strategic
acquisitions) have played a significant role in Lennar's operating strategy.
During the past two years the company has reignited its 'Everything's Included'
marketing platform to ensure that its homes offer the best value proposition in
the marketplace. This platform targets the options and upgrades that are most
desirable to homebuyers (as determined by market research) and includes them as
standards in the price of the homes. This program eliminates major structural
upgrades (i.e. homebuyers do not have the ability to move walls or plumbing, but
can still request other non-structural options such as cabinetry), allowing the
company to minimize its construction cycle time. Fitch notes that limiting
options could also turn away potential customers who would like to customize
their homes (beyond what Lennar may offer). At the peak of the cycle,
approximately half of the company closings were under the 'Everything's
Included' platform, while the other half was delivered under its Design Studio
program, which allowed homebuyers to customize through upgrades and options.
Management indicated that a vast majority of its deliveries going forward will
be under the 'Everything's Included' platform.
Compared to its peers Lennar had above-average exposure to joint ventures (JVs)
during this past housing cycle. Longer-dated land positions are controlled off
balance sheet. The company's equity interests in its partnerships ranged from
10% to 50%. These JVs have a substantial business purpose and are governed by
Lennar's conservative operating principles. They allow Lennar to strategically
acquire land while mitigating land risks and reduce the supply of land owned by
the company. They help Lennar to match financing to asset life. JVs facilitate
just-in-time inventory management. Notwithstanding, Lennar has been
substantially reducing its number of JVs over the last few years (from 270 at
the peak in 2006 to 36 as of Feb. 29, 2012). As a consequence, the company has
very sharply lowered its JV recourse debt exposure from $1.76 billion to $80.2
million ($55.6 million net of joint and several reimbursement agreements with
its partners) as of Feb. 29, 2012. In the future, management will still be
involved with partnerships and JVs, but there will be fewer of them and they
will be larger, on average, than in the past.
The company did a good job in reducing its inventory exposure (especially early
in the correction) and generating positive operating cash flow. In 2010, the
company started to rebuild its lot position and increased land and development
spending. Lennar spent about $600 million on new land purchases during 2011 and
expended $225 million on land development spending during the year. This
compares to $464 million of combined land and development spending during 2009
and $704 million in 2010. During the first quarter of 2012, Lennar purchased
$212 million of new land and spent roughly $61 million on development
expenditures. Fitch expects land and development spending for 2012 to be
approximately 15% higher than in 2011. As a result, Fitch expects Lennar to be
modestly cash flow negative this year. Fitch is comfortable with this strategy
given the company's cash position, debt maturity schedule and proven access to
the capital markets.
During 2010 the company ramped up its investments in its newest segment, Rialto
Investments. More recently it has been harvesting the by-products of its
efforts. This segment provides advisory services, due-diligence, workout
strategies, ongoing asset management services, and acquires and monetizes
distressed loans and securities portfolios. (Management has considerable
expertise in this highly specialized business.) In February 2010, the company
acquired indirectly 40% managing member equity interests in two limited
liability companies in partnership with the FDIC, for approximately $243 million
(net of transaction costs and a $22 million working capital reserve). Lennar has
also invested $64 million in a fund formed under the Federal government's
Public-Private Investment Program (PPIP), which is focused on acquiring
securities backed by real estate loans. On Sept. 30, 2010, Rialto completed the
acquisitions of approximately $740 million of distressed real estate assets, in
separate transactions, from three financial institutions. The company paid $310
million for these assets, of which $125 million was funded by a five-year senior
unsecured note provided by one of the selling financial institutions. Rialto
Investments had $595.5 million of debt, of which $111 million is recourse to
Lennar. Rialto provides Lennar with ancillary income as well as a source of land
purchases (either directly or leveraging Rialto's relationship with owners of
distressed assets). Fitch views this operation as strategically material to the
company's operation, particularly as housing activity remains at low levels.
Future ratings and Outlooks will be influenced by broad housing market trends as
well as company specific activity, such as trends in land and development
spending, general inventory levels, speculative inventory activity (including
the impact of high cancellation rates on such activity), gross and net new order
activity, debt levels, free cash flow trends and uses, and the company's cash
position. Negative rating actions could occur if the early stages of recovery in
housing is not sustained and the company prematurely steps up its land and
development spending, leading to consistent and significant negative quarterly
cash flow from operations and meaningfully diminished liquidity position.
Positive rating actions may be considered if the recovery in housing is
maintained and is much better than Fitch's current outlook, Lennar shows
continuous improvement in credit metrics, and the company maintains a healthy
liquidity position.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings for Lennar with a Stable Outlook:
--IDR at 'BB+';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BB+'.
