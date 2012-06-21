版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 21日 星期四 22:45 BJT

TEXT-S&P rates Russia's Eurasia Drilling 'BB/B'

Overview
     -- Russia-based Eurasia Drilling Co. (EDC) is a leading player in 
Russia's oilfield services market, with an increasingly diverse mix of 
services and an expanding customer base beyond its main customer OAO LUKoil. 
     -- It is nevertheless exposed to Russian country risk and the cyclical 
and competitive oil field services industry.
     -- We are assigning our 'BB' long-term, 'B' short-term, and 'ruAA' Russia 
national scale ratings to EDC.
     -- The positive outlook reflects the possibility that we could raise the 
rating in the next 12 months if EDC can continue to increase its EBITDA, 
sustain healthy margins, and maintain a moderate financial policy.
 
Rating Action
On June 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB' 
long-term and 'B' short-term corporate credit ratings to Eurasia Drilling Co. 
(EDC), a Russia-based oilfield services company. The outlook is positive. We 
also assigned an 'ruAA' Russia national scale rating.
 
Rationale
The ratings on EDC are constrained by the cyclicality and competitiveness of 
the oilfield services industry and its dependence on the capital spending 
levels of oil and gas companies. Furthermore, EDC has a relatively aged asset 
base, leading to substantial investment needs, and faces country risks from 
operating in Russia.

The ratings are supported, however, by EDC's longstanding relationship with 
its main customer LUKoil OAO (BBB-/Positive/--), which is responsible for 61% 
of revenues. This provides important barriers to entry, although it also 
implies a degree of customer concentration. Other supportive rating factors 
include the currently favorable market conditions, and lower volatility in the 
oilfield services industry in Russia than in the global market as a whole. 
Furthermore, EDC is improving the age structure of its fleet rigs, increasing 
its client base and mix of services, and it demonstrates healthy credit 
metrics.

EDC reported $593 million of adjusted EBITDA on revenues of $2,752 million in 
2011. Its net adjusted debt stood at $268 million as of Dec. 31, 2011, which 
translates into a Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio of about 
0.5x.

We assess EDC's business risk profile as "fair" under our criteria. Although 
the oil field services industry as a whole is cyclical, we view Russian market 
conditions as relatively favorable, thanks to supportive oil prices, a rising 
share of hard-to-recover reserves, and a further ramp-up in capital 
expenditures by oil and gas producers. We also consider Russian oil and gas 
companies less sensitive to commodity price volatility than their 
international peers, owing to the natural hedge created by the Russian oil tax 
system.

EDC holds a leading position in Russia's drilling market, with a market share 
of 25% in 2011. The company improved its market position and diversified its 
service mix after acquiring the sidetracking and workover assets of 
Schlumberger Ltd. and the offshore jack-up rig Saturn (formerly Trident XX) 
from Transocean in 2011. This, together with an increase in its provision of 
horizontal drilling services, is helping EDC shift from conventional drilling 
toward more complex and high-value-added services. Following EDC's acquisition 
of Schlumberger assets, it also decreased the portion of rigs older than 15 
years from 65% in 2010 to 58% in 2011, although rig fleet remains rather aged.

EDC's historical concentration on a single customer, LUKoil, somewhat limits 
its ability to adjust prices related to onshore drilling services. However, 
its long-term relations and interdependence with LUKoil also provide revenue 
visibility and a significant barrier to entry, as EDC carries out 
approximately 95% of LUKoil's drilling. This makes the company difficult to 
replace, as no other drilling company in Russia has a comparable scale of 
operations and asset base. Moreover, EDC's drilling volumes could be boosted 
by LUKoil's expansion in the Caspian Sea and Iraq.

We view EDC's financial risk profile as "significant" under our criteria, 
constrained by its sizable investment program to expand both its offshore and 
onshore drilling and modernize its existing fleet. In our base-case scenario, 
we estimate EDC's capital expenditures will be about $500 million per year 
within the next few years. 

EDC's gross adjusted debt is high at $762 million, although we consider most 
of its reported cash of $494 million as surplus cash and currently net it from 
debt.

We believe that EDC's financial metrics will stay strong, bolstered by further 
steady EBITDA growth to $700 million-$800 million over 2012-2013 and supported 
by prudent corporate governance and financial policies. We project that EDC 
will generate considerably positive free operating cash flow of $60 million in 
2012-2013, after $8 million in 2011, despite its sizable investment program.

Liquidity
EDC's liquidity is "adequate" as defined by our criteria. We consider the 
company's risk management to be generally prudent and its relations with 
Russian banks as sound.
We estimate EDC's ratio of potential sources to potential uses of liquidity at 
about 1.4x for the 12 months starting April 1, 2012, and at 1.5x for the 
following 12 months.

As of April 1, 2012, we estimate EDC's liquidity needs over the 12 months to 
be about $730 million, comprising:
     -- Debt maturities of about $190 million in the 12 months to March 31, 
2013, and $195 million in the following 12 months;
     -- Capital expenditures of about $480 million-$500 million;
     -- Working capital outflows of about $20 million; and
     -- A small acquisition of about $20 million.

We estimate EDC's liquidity sources to be about $1,030 million. These include:
     -- Surplus cash of about $432 million, excluding $50 million of cash that 
we consider to be tied to operations; and
     -- Funds from operations, which we estimate in our base-case credit 
scenario at about $600 million, factoring in steady EBITDA growth.

EDC is subject to maintenance covenants under several of its bank loan 
agreements. The strictest of them limit the net debt-to-EBITDA ratio to 2.0x 
and the interest coverage ratio to not less than 3.0x. We consider that the 
headroom for the April 1, 2012, test is robust and will remain so in the 
future, with net debt to EBITDA closer to 0.5x under our base-case scenario.

Outlook
The positive outlook reflects the possibility that we could raise the rating 
on EDC by one notch in the next 12 months if the company successfully 
progresses with its expansion plans, resulting in a gradual increase of EBITDA 
from $600 million in 2011 to $700 million-$800 million in 2012-2013. This also 
assumes that market conditions in oil field services in Russia stay positive 
over the medium term, supported by continued high oil prices, despite 
increased global macroeconomic uncertainties.

Any upgrade will also be subject to EDC's ability to maintain satisfactory 
profitability, with an EBITDA margin in the 20%-25% range. It would also 
depend on EDC further adhering to a prudent financial policy, with adjusted 
net debt to EBITDA of less than 1.0x under normal conditions, rising 
temporarily to 1.5x in a downturn.

We could potentially revise the outlook to stable or see rating pressure in 
general if EDC's liquidity weakened, if it faced a severe cyclical downturn, 
or undertook an unexpectedly sizable debt-financed acquisition, leading to 
adjusted net debt to EBITDA deteriorating to 2x or more, without near-term 
prospects of recovery.

Related Criteria And Research
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal, unless otherwise stated.
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 
May 27, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

Ratings List
New Rating

Eurasia Drilling Co.
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB/Positive/B      
 Russian national scale                 ruAA/--/--         


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐