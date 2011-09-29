Text-Fitch rates J.P. Morgan Chase 2011-C5

(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)
CHICAGO, September 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned the following
ratings and Outlooks to J.P. Morgan Chase JPM_px.N Commercial Mortgage
Securities Trust 2011-C5:
--$49,765,000 class A-1 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$199,727,000 class A-2 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$405,850,000 class A-3 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$65,448,000 class A-SB 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$807,027,000 class X-A* 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$86,237,000# class A-S 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$51,485,000# class B 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$39,901,000# class C 'Asf'; Outlook Stable;
--$65,644,000# class D 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable;
--$12,871,000# class E 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$9,010,000# class F 'B+sf'; Outlook Stable;
--$16,732,000# class G 'B-sf'; Outlook Stable.
* Notional amount and interest only.
# Privately place pursuant to Rule 144A.
Fitch does not rate the $27,029,910# class NR or the $222,672,910# interest
only
class X-B*.
A detailed description of Fitch's rating analysis including key rating drivers,
stresses, rating sensitivity, analysis, model, criteria application and data
adequacy is available in Fitch's presale report dated Sept. 13, 2011.
