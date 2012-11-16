TEXT - S&P raises Berry Plastics Corp rating to 'B'

Overview -- Improving operating performance and debt reduction at U.S.-based Berry Plastics Corp. (Berry) continue to support an improving financial profile. -- We raised the corporate credit rating to 'B' from 'B-' and removed all ratings from CreditWatch positive. -- We also raised the issue-level ratings on the company's first-lien senior debt to 'B+' from 'B' and second-lien, subordinated debt, and its parent company's senior unsecured debt to 'CCC+' from 'CCC'. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation of favorable operating trends that should enable Berry Plastics to preserve a financial profile consistent with the current ratings. Rating Action On Nov. 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit rating on Berry Plastics Corp. to 'B' from 'B-'. At the same time, we raised the issue-level ratings on Berry's first-lien senior debt to 'B+' from 'B' and the recovery rating is unchanged at '2', which indicates our expectation of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We also raised the issue-level rating on Berry's second-lien and subordinated debt, and its parent company's senior unsecured debt to 'CCC+' from 'CCC'. The recovery rating is unchanged at '6' on these issues, which indicates our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery in the event of payment default. In addition, we removed all ratings from CreditWatch, where we placed them with positive implications on Sept. 20, 2012. The outlook is stable. Rationale The upgrade reflects Berry's improved financial profile following $455 million of debt reduction from initial public offering proceeds and our expectation of improved operating trends for the balance of 2012 and beyond. We expect stable volumes, manageable raw materials costs, manufacturing efficiencies, ongoing cost reduction efforts, and modest debt reduction will support these trends. Our ratings on Evansville, Ind.-based plastic packaging producer Berry Plastics Corp. reflect the risks associated with its high debt leverage and growth-via-acquisition strategy, as well as its "fair" business risk profile. Berry is a leading producer of rigid plastic packaging products for relatively stable dairy, food, beverage, health-care, and other consumer product applications. It also manufactures flexible packaging products, some of which serve more-cyclical end markets. Berry is a leading supplier of plastic injection-molded and thermoformed open-top containers, aerosol overcaps, drinking cups, housewares, and closures for the food, beverage, and health-care industries. EBITDA margins in the rigid-packaging business have been attractive at 15%-20%. Berry's flexible packaging offerings include various plastic film and adhesive products, such as institutional can liners, plastic sheeting, retail trash bags, stretch films, shrink films, and tapes. Berry's EBITDA margins in flexible packaging are much lower than those for rigid products, averaging 5%-10%. Some exposure to cyclical end markets (including industrial, building products, and retail) and historically slower cost pass-through make the flexible-packaging business less predictable than the consumer- and food-oriented rigid-packaging operations. In recent quarters, headcount and other cost reductions, improved manufacturing efficiency, quicker pass-through of raw material cost, and Berry's exit from some low-margin business have contributed to higher operating profitability. Trailing-12-month EBITDA margins strengthened to about 16% currently from about 13% a year ago. This, together with good working capital management and lower capital spending, has resulted in improved free operating cash flow despite some base volume declines during the past few quarters. Still, given the slow pace of the U.S. economic recovery, we believe the company faces weak consumer demand, competitive market conditions, and the potential for further volume declines in certain cyclical end markets. Based on our scenario forecasts for 2013, we expect working capital to be a moderate use of cash, which should result in modest free operating cash flow. The financial risk profile remains highly leveraged. Based on our scenario forecasts, we expect leverage to be about 6x and the ratio of funds from operations (FFO)-to-total adjusted debt of approximately 9% for fiscal year 2012. Based on our 2013 scenario forecast, we expect leverage to improve to about 5.5x and the company's FFO-to-total adjusted debt to improve to about 10%. We expect the FFO-to-total adjusted debt to be about 10% to maintain the current ratings. Liquidity Berry's liquidity is adequate. As of June 30, 2012, Berry had about $38 million in cash and $394 million available under its $650 million asset-based revolving credit facility maturing in 2016 (or earlier if certain debt is not repaid or refinanced). This facility has no maintenance covenants unless availability falls below 10% of the facility amount or borrowing base, which we do not expect to occur in the foreseeable future. Berry has significant maturities in early 2015, and we expect the company will take measures to begin to address these within the next year. Ratings could be negatively affected if the company's financial profile or debt market conditions deteriorate during the next year and raise additional concerns relative to refinancing risk. Our assessment of Berry's liquidity as adequate reflects the following expectations: -- Even if working capital unexpectedly becomes a significant use of cash, sources of liquidity should exceed uses by more than 1.2x during the next year; and -- Net sources would remain positive even if EBITDA were to decline by 20% Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Berry Plastics to be published after this article. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that modest free cash generation will result in gradual deleveraging. However, if economic conditions and consumer demand are somewhat better than we anticipate or operating performance exceeds our expectations, and Berry doesn't undertake any leveraging acquisitions, then we believe credit metrics could strengthen sufficiently to warrant an upgrade in the next few years. We could raise the ratings by one notch if adjusted debt-to-EBITDA decreases below 5x and FFO-to-adjusted debt increases to the mid-teens percentage area and remains consistent through the business cycle. In addition, for a higher rating, we would also need greater clarity on future financial policy decisions related to growth, acquisitions, and shareholder rewards. We could lower the ratings if the company's liquidity deteriorates or if earnings and cash flow decline unexpectedly because of weaker demand for its products or challenges related to passing through raw material costs. We could also lower the ratings if financial policy decisions weaken its financial profile or if the company is unable to refinance and extend a large portion of its 2015 maturities in fiscal 2013. Based on our downside scenario forecasts, we could lower the ratings if operating margins (before depreciation and amortization) weaken by 300 basis points or more from current levels. At this point, the FFO-to-total adjusted debt will decrease toward the mid-single digit percentage area and total adjusted debt-to-EBITDA will increase to about 7x. We could also lower the ratings if the company does not begin to take timely steps to extend 2015 debt maturities. Related Criteria And Research -- U.S. Packaging Companies' Debt Is Rising, But Refinancing Risk Is Still Manageable, June 26, 2012 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Packaging Industry, Dec. 4, 2008 Ratings List Upgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Berry Plastics Corp. Berry Plastics Group Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- B-/Watch Pos/-- Berry Plastics Corp. Senior Secured B+ B/Watch Pos Recovery rating 2 2 Senior Secured CCC+ CCC/Watch Pos Recovery rating 6 6 Subordinated CCC+ CCC/Watch Pos Recovery rating 6 6 Berry Plastics Group Inc. Senior Unsecured CCC+ CCC/Watch Pos Recovery rating 6 6