TEXT - S&P raises Berry Plastics Corp rating to 'B'

Overview
-- Improving operating performance and debt reduction at U.S.-based Berry
Plastics Corp. (Berry) continue to support an improving financial profile.
-- We raised the corporate credit rating to 'B' from 'B-' and removed all
ratings from CreditWatch positive.
-- We also raised the issue-level ratings on the company's first-lien
senior debt to 'B+' from 'B' and second-lien, subordinated debt, and its
parent company's senior unsecured debt to 'CCC+' from 'CCC'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation of favorable operating
trends that should enable Berry Plastics to preserve a financial profile
consistent with the current ratings.
Rating Action
On Nov. 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate
credit rating on Berry Plastics Corp. to 'B' from 'B-'.
At the same time, we raised the issue-level ratings on Berry's first-lien
senior debt to 'B+' from 'B' and the recovery rating is unchanged at '2',
which indicates our expectation of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery in the
event of a payment default. We also raised the issue-level rating on Berry's
second-lien and subordinated debt, and its parent company's senior unsecured
debt to 'CCC+' from 'CCC'. The recovery rating is unchanged at '6' on these
issues, which indicates our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery in
the event of payment default. In addition, we removed all ratings from
CreditWatch, where we placed them with positive implications on Sept. 20,
2012. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The upgrade reflects Berry's improved financial profile following $455 million
of debt reduction from initial public offering proceeds and our expectation of
improved operating trends for the balance of 2012 and beyond. We expect stable
volumes, manageable raw materials costs, manufacturing efficiencies, ongoing
cost reduction efforts, and modest debt reduction will support these trends.
Our ratings on Evansville, Ind.-based plastic packaging producer Berry
Plastics Corp. reflect the risks associated with its high debt leverage and
growth-via-acquisition strategy, as well as its "fair" business risk profile.
Berry is a leading producer of rigid plastic packaging products for relatively
stable dairy, food, beverage, health-care, and other consumer product
applications. It also manufactures flexible packaging products, some of which
serve more-cyclical end markets. Berry is a leading supplier of plastic
injection-molded and thermoformed open-top containers, aerosol overcaps,
drinking cups, housewares, and closures for the food, beverage, and
health-care industries. EBITDA margins in the rigid-packaging business have
been attractive at 15%-20%. Berry's flexible packaging offerings include
various plastic film and adhesive products, such as institutional can liners,
plastic sheeting, retail trash bags, stretch films, shrink films, and tapes.
Berry's EBITDA margins in flexible packaging are much lower than those for
rigid products, averaging 5%-10%. Some exposure to cyclical end markets
(including industrial, building products, and retail) and historically slower
cost pass-through make the flexible-packaging business less predictable than
the consumer- and food-oriented rigid-packaging operations. In recent
quarters, headcount and other cost reductions, improved manufacturing
efficiency, quicker pass-through of raw material cost, and Berry's exit from
some low-margin business have contributed to higher operating profitability.
Trailing-12-month EBITDA margins strengthened to about 16% currently from
about 13% a year ago. This, together with good working capital management and
lower capital spending, has resulted in improved free operating cash flow
despite some base volume declines during the past few quarters. Still, given
the slow pace of the U.S. economic recovery, we believe the company faces weak
consumer demand, competitive market conditions, and the potential for further
volume declines in certain cyclical end markets. Based on our scenario
forecasts for 2013, we expect working capital to be a moderate use of cash,
which should result in modest free operating cash flow. The financial risk
profile remains highly leveraged. Based on our scenario forecasts, we expect
leverage to be about 6x and the ratio of funds from operations (FFO)-to-total
adjusted debt of approximately 9% for fiscal year 2012. Based on our 2013
scenario forecast, we expect leverage to improve to about 5.5x and the
company's FFO-to-total adjusted debt to improve to about 10%. We expect the
FFO-to-total adjusted debt to be about 10% to maintain the current ratings.
Liquidity
Berry's liquidity is adequate. As of June 30, 2012, Berry had about $38
million in cash and $394 million available under its $650 million asset-based
revolving credit facility maturing in 2016 (or earlier if certain debt is not
repaid or refinanced). This facility has no maintenance covenants unless
availability falls below 10% of the facility amount or borrowing base, which
we do not expect to occur in the foreseeable future. Berry has significant
maturities in early 2015, and we expect the company will take measures to
begin to address these within the next year. Ratings could be negatively
affected if the company's financial profile or debt market conditions
deteriorate during the next year and raise additional concerns relative to
refinancing risk.
Our assessment of Berry's liquidity as adequate reflects the following
expectations:
-- Even if working capital unexpectedly becomes a significant use of
cash,
sources of liquidity should exceed uses by more than 1.2x during the next
year; and
-- Net sources would remain positive even if EBITDA were to decline by 20%
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on
Berry Plastics to be published after this article.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that modest free cash generation
will result in gradual deleveraging. However, if economic conditions and
consumer demand are somewhat better than we anticipate or operating
performance exceeds our expectations, and Berry doesn't undertake any
leveraging acquisitions, then we believe credit metrics could strengthen
sufficiently to warrant an upgrade in the next few years. We could raise the
ratings by one notch if adjusted debt-to-EBITDA decreases below 5x and
FFO-to-adjusted debt increases to the mid-teens percentage area and remains
consistent through the business cycle. In addition, for a higher rating, we
would also need greater clarity on future financial policy decisions related
to growth, acquisitions, and shareholder rewards.
We could lower the ratings if the company's liquidity deteriorates or if
earnings and cash flow decline unexpectedly because of weaker demand for its
products or challenges related to passing through raw material costs. We could
also lower the ratings if financial policy decisions weaken its financial
profile or if the company is unable to refinance and extend a large portion of
its 2015 maturities in fiscal 2013.
Based on our downside scenario forecasts, we could lower the ratings if
operating margins (before depreciation and amortization) weaken by 300 basis
points or more from current levels. At this point, the FFO-to-total adjusted
debt will decrease toward the mid-single digit percentage area and total
adjusted debt-to-EBITDA will increase to about 7x. We could also lower the
ratings if the company does not begin to take timely steps to extend 2015 debt
maturities.
Related Criteria And Research
-- U.S. Packaging Companies' Debt Is Rising, But Refinancing Risk Is
Still Manageable, June 26, 2012
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012
-- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The
Packaging Industry, Dec. 4, 2008
Ratings List
Upgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Berry Plastics Corp.
Berry Plastics Group Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- B-/Watch Pos/--
Berry Plastics Corp.
Senior Secured B+ B/Watch Pos
Recovery rating 2 2
Senior Secured CCC+ CCC/Watch Pos
Recovery rating 6 6
Subordinated CCC+ CCC/Watch Pos
Recovery rating 6 6
Berry Plastics Group Inc.
Senior Unsecured CCC+ CCC/Watch Pos
Recovery rating 6 6