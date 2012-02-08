TEXT-S&P affirms Xstrata 'BBB+' rating on merger news

-- Global commodities trader and mining company Glencore International PLC (Glencore International AG's holding company) has announced a merger with U.K. mining company Xstrata PLC in an all-share deal. -- We believe the enlarged company will have a "strong" business risk profile and an "intermediate" financial risk profile. -- We are affirming our 'BBB+' long-term rating on Xstrata. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the rating on the enlarged company will be in line with the current rating on Xstrata. Feb 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it affirmed its 'BBB+' long-term corporate credit ratings on U.K.-based mining company Xstrata PLC and its subsidiary Xstrata Canada Corp. (formerly Falconbridge Inc.) following the announcement of an all-share merger with Glencore International PLC (the holding company of Glencore International AG (BBB/Watch Pos/--)). We also affirmed the 'A-2' short-term corporate credit ratings and senior unsecured ratings on both companies. The rating affirmation reflects our view that the rating on the combined company will be 'BBB+', the same as on Xstrata, if the merger with Glencore goes ahead under the conditions announced on Feb. 7, 2012. Our decision will, however, depend on further assessment of Xstrata and the enlarged group's capital spending plans and strategy. The stable outlook reflects our view that if the merger with Glencore goes ahead under the conditions announced on Feb. 7, 2012, the rating on the combined entity is likely to be 'BBB+', the same as Xstrata. The outlook also factors in our expectation that the combined company will adopt a moderate financial policy and adjust its investments according to the market environment. We could consider a negative rating action on Xstrata and the combined company if their capital expenditure programs led to high negative FOCF and substantially higher debt. We do not see upside rating potential over the next 12 months because of the uncertain market environment, expected high investment outlays, and integration risks. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Mining Industry, June 23, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Alternatively, call one of the following Standard & Poor's numbers: Client Support Europe (44) 20-7176-7176; London Press Office (44) 20-7176-3605; Paris (33) 1-4420-6708; Frankfurt (49) 69-33-999-225; Stockholm (46) 8-440-5914; or Moscow 7 (495) 783-4009. Primary Credit Analyst: Andrey Nikolaev, CFA, Paris (33) 1-4420-7329; andrey_nikolaev@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Elad Jelasko, CPA, London 00-44-207-176-7013; elad_jelasko@standardandpoors.com Additional Contact: Industrial Ratings Europe; CorporateFinanceEurope@standardandpoors.com