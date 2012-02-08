版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 8日

TEXT-S&P affirms Xstrata 'BBB+' rating on merger news

-- Global commodities trader and mining company Glencore International 	
PLC (Glencore International AG's holding company) has announced a merger with 	
U.K. mining company Xstrata PLC in an all-share deal. 	
     -- We believe the enlarged company will have a "strong" business risk 	
profile and an "intermediate" financial risk profile. 	
     -- We are affirming our 'BBB+' long-term rating on Xstrata.  	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the rating on the 	
enlarged company will be in line with the current rating on Xstrata.	
    	
     Feb 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it affirmed its
'BBB+' long-term corporate credit ratings on U.K.-based mining company Xstrata
PLC and its subsidiary Xstrata Canada Corp. (formerly Falconbridge Inc.)
following the announcement of an all-share merger with Glencore International
PLC (the holding company of Glencore International AG (BBB/Watch
Pos/--)). We also affirmed the 'A-2' short-term corporate credit ratings and
senior unsecured ratings on both companies.	
	
The rating affirmation reflects our view that the rating on the combined 	
company will be 'BBB+', the same as on Xstrata, if the merger with Glencore 	
goes ahead under the conditions announced on Feb. 7, 2012. Our decision will, 	
however, depend on further assessment of Xstrata and the enlarged group's 	
capital spending plans and strategy.	
	
The stable outlook reflects our view that if the merger with Glencore goes 	
ahead under the conditions announced on Feb. 7, 2012, the rating on the 	
combined entity is likely to be 'BBB+', the same as Xstrata. The outlook also 	
factors in our expectation that the combined company will adopt a moderate 	
financial policy and adjust its investments according to the market 	
environment.	
	
We could consider a negative rating action on Xstrata and the combined company 	
if their capital expenditure programs led to high negative FOCF and 	
substantially higher debt.	
	
We do not see upside rating potential over the next 12 months because of the 	
uncertain market environment, expected high investment outlays, and 	
integration risks.	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Mining 	
Industry, June 23, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.  Alternatively, call one of the following Standard & Poor's numbers: 	
Client Support Europe (44) 20-7176-7176; London Press Office (44) 	
20-7176-3605; Paris (33) 1-4420-6708; Frankfurt (49) 69-33-999-225; Stockholm 	
(46) 8-440-5914; or Moscow 7 (495) 783-4009.	
	
Primary Credit Analyst: Andrey Nikolaev, CFA, Paris (33) 1-4420-7329;	
                        andrey_nikolaev@standardandpoors.com	
Secondary Contact: Elad Jelasko, CPA, London 00-44-207-176-7013;	
                   elad_jelasko@standardandpoors.com	
Additional Contact: Industrial Ratings Europe;	
                    CorporateFinanceEurope@standardandpoors.com

