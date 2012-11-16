TEXT-S&P rates Reliance Intermediate Holdings 'BB+'

Overview
-- We are assigning our 'BB+' long-term corporate credit rating, and
stable outlook, to Reliance Intermediate Holdings LP and subsidiary Reliance
LP (collectively, Reliance), taking into account the entities' consolidated
credit profile.
-- We are also raising our issue-level rating on Reliance LP's senior
secured notes to 'BBB' from 'BBB-', and assigning our '1' recovery rating to
the debt.
-- In addition, we are raising our issue-level rating on Reliance
Intermediate Holdings LP's senior secured notes to 'BB' from 'BB-', and
revising our recovery rating on the debt to '5' from '4'.
-- The stable outlook is predicated on a steady consolidated financial
risk profile, with debt to EBITDA of about 4.5x and funds from operations to
debt of about 15%, as Reliance adds debt slowly to support growth, while
distributing substantially all free cash flow to its sole shareholder.
Rating Action
On Nov. 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB+'
long-term corporate credit rating to Reliance Intermediate Holdings LP and
subsidiary Reliance LP, taking into account the entities' consolidated credit
profile. The outlook is stable.
At the same time, Standard & Poor's raised its issue-level rating on Reliance
LP's senior secured notes to 'BBB' (two notches above the corporate credit
rating) from 'BBB-', and assigned its '1' recovery rating to the debt,
indicating an expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of a
default.
In addition, we raised our issue-level rating on Reliance Intermediate
Holdings LP's senior secured notes to 'BB' (one notch below the corporate
credit rating) from 'BB-', and revised our recovery rating on the debt to '5'
from '4'. A '5' recovery rating indicates our expectation of modest (10%-30%)
recovery if a default occurs.
Rationale
The ratings on Reliance Intermediate Holdings LP and Reliance LP reflect what
Standard & Poor's views as the company's strong business risk profile,
characterized by the solid market position and stable cash flows from its
water heater rental business, which contributes about three-quarters of the
company's 2011 EBITDA. The ratings also reflect the company's aggressive
financial risk profile, evidenced by high debt leverage and large
distributions to equityholders.
We assess Reliance Intermediate Holdings LP's credit profile on a consolidated
basis with its subsidiary, Reliance LP. Reliance Intermediate Holdings LP is a
pure holding company whose only asset is its equity interest in Reliance LP.
The consolidated entity (Reliance) has a large debt load from the June 2007
acquisition of the assets by Alinda Infrastructure Fund I LP, managed by
Alinda Capital Partners Ltd., a private investment firm specializing in
infrastructure assets. Neither Reliance Intermediate Holdings LP nor Reliance
LP releases financial statements publicly.
The company's core water heater rental business enjoys favorable demand
characteristics supported by the essential nature of water heaters for homes
in Ontario, customers' preference for renting rather than owning water
heaters, and good affordability due to low rental payments. In our view, these
favorable factors are offset by the portfolio's modest attrition owing to
aggressive competition from smaller players and weaker housing conditions. We
believe that Reliance's faster-growing security and monitoring business
increases the company's risk profile somewhat, considering its less attractive
market position and lower margins.
We believe that Reliance enjoys a strong market position in all its business
segments. The company's position in the water heater rental segment is
particularly strong and sustainable as high capital intensity, a strong track
record, and long-standing relationships with both water heater manufacturers
and homebuilders establish high barriers to entry. In our opinion, this has
given incumbents the ability to increase rental rates, which are not
regulated, to cover inflation and increases in operating costs, while smaller
competitors increase the portfolio's attrition rate. The water heater rental
segment also enjoys a high EBITDA margin of more than 50% because of low
maintenance intensity, low technology risk, and the long operating life of
water heater assets. These favorable factors combine to ensure stable and
predictable cash flows in this core business segment, which in turn support
what we consider the company's strong business risk profile.
Standard & Poor's believes that Reliance's security and monitoring business
faces more intense competition and higher operating costs. Despite being the
second-largest player in Canada, the company operates in a more fragmented
industry with smaller and regional players capturing about half of the market.
Reliance's customer attrition rate compares favorably with the industry, but
it is still higher than that of Reliance's water heater segment and moderately
offsets the strength of the water heater rental business.
Slower housing starts in Ontario will continue to be a drag on organic unit
growth in both water heater rentals and monitoring, exposing the company
further to attrition stemming from the aggressive tactics of small
competitors. That said, we believe that the company has mitigated the higher
operating costs associated with attrition and portfolio defense with its
ability to increase rental rates, and to increase its rental business in the
heating, ventilation, and air conditioning segment.
We believe that Reliance's strong business risk profile supports its
aggressive financial risk profile, which is characterized by credit measures
that are consistent with the 'B' rating category. We estimate the company's
consolidated last 12 months adjusted total debt to EBITDA at about 4.7x and
adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of about 15%, both of which
are consistent with 'B' category financial risk parameters. Nevertheless, we
expect that such credit measures should enable the company to deploy its
operating cash flow to finance its maintenance capital expenditure and to
distribute to shareholders. Considering the robust cash flow and good earnings
visibility, we believe that the issuer has unusually good control over its
financial ratios, demonstrated by its steady increase in debt to fund capital
expenditures while making large shareholder distributions and improving
leverage modestly in recent years. Reliance has increased debt by C$140
million since mid-2010 to fund growth capital expenditures and acquisitions,
while paying out C$170 million in dividends--substantially all of its free
operating cash flow for the corresponding period, as expected.
Liquidity
We view Reliance's liquidity as adequate. Liquidity is normally only a
secondary credit factor for Reliance, considering its high margins and
predictable capital expenditures. Our view of the company's liquidity profile
incorporates the following expectations:
-- Liquidity sources (including cash, discretionary cash flow, and
availability under its revolving credit facility) will exceed uses by more
than 1.2x through 2013;
-- Liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to
decline by 30% in 2012 and 2013;
-- Scheduled debt maturities are manageable and we expect them to be
refinanced in the near term; and
-- The company has good relationships with its banks and good standing in
credit markets.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis on Reliance see the recovery report to be
published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal following this research
update.
Outlook
Our stable outlook is predicated on our view of a steady consolidated
financial risk profile, with debt to EBITDA of about 4.5x and FFO to debt of
about 15%, as Reliance adds debt slowly to support growth, while distributing
substantially all free cash flow to its sole shareholder.
We expect that pressure on the Reliance ratings would emerge if consolidated
leverage approached 5x or FFO to debt dropped to about 12%, which could occur
if costs for customer acquisition or retention rise amid higher debt for
organic growth and acquisitions. In such a scenario, distributions would
likely be a key factor in defining credit quality.
We believe that the prospects for a higher rating are limited with the current
financial risk profile, given that leverage is likely to remain steady as debt
rises along with higher earnings. In addition, we believe the current
financing structure that compels distributions from the operating company to
service the holding company's US$350 million notes is critical to support
Alinda Infrastructure Fund I LP's ownership of Reliance.
Ratings List
Rating Assigned
Reliance LP
Reliance Intermediate Holdings LP
Corporate credit rating BB+/Stable/--
Ratings Raised/Recovery Rating Assigned
Reliance LP
To From
Senior secured notes BBB BBB-
Recovery rating 1
Ratings Raised/Recovery Rating Revised
Reliance Intermediate Holdings LP
To From
Senior secured notes BB BB-
Recovery rating 5 4
