TEXT-S&P revises Swift Energy recovery rating to '4' from '3'

Nov 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it revised its
recovery rating on Houston-based Swift Energy Co.'s senior unsecured
debt to '4', indicating our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery in the
event of a payment default, from '3'. The issue-level rating on Swift's
unsecured debt remains 'B+' (same as the corporate credit rating).
The lower recovery expectation reflects the company's increased borrowing base
and commitment amounts, which were raised in October 2012 to $450 million and
$450 million, respectively, from $375 million and $300 million. The recovery
analysis also incorporates an updated PV10 valuation of proved reserves based
on our revised recovery price deck assumptions of $50 per barrel (bbl) for
West Texas Intermediate crude oil and $3.50 per million British thermal unit
(mmBtu) for Henry Hub natural gas (previously $45/bbl and $4/mmBtu,
respectively).
The 'B+' corporate credit rating and stable outlook on Swift incorporate the
company's small and geographically concentrated reserve base with a high
proportion of proved undeveloped reserves (65%), along with above-average
finding and development costs. Our ratings also reflect Swift's balanced
production mix between natural gas and oil/natural gas liquids, long proved
reserve life, and moderate debt leverage for the rating category.
RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA
-- Revised Assumptions For Assigning Recovery Ratings To The Debt Of Oil
And Gas Exploration And Production Companies, Sept. 14, 2012
-- Recovery Price Deck For Exploration And Production Companies Revised,
Sept. 14, 2012
RATINGS LIST
Swift Energy Co.
Corporate credit rating B+/Stable/--
Recovery Rating Revised
To From
Senior unsecured debt B+ B+
Recovery rating 4 3
