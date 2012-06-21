TEXT-Fitch affirms Loews IDR, outlook stable

June 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the long-term IDR of Loews Corporation and senior unsecured debt ratings at 'A+'. The affirmation affects approximately $700 million in rated debt at Loews. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The affirmation reflects Loews' strong credit profile supported by substantial dividends payments to Loews from its subsidiary companies, large cash and investment balances at the parent company. The affirmation also reflects Loews' equity value in its subsidiary companies. Loews is on-track to receive over $600 million in dividend payments this year from its three largest subsidiary companies. This figure is similar to the amounts of dividends received in 2011. This exceeds the amounts Loews pays annually at the parent level for operating expenses, interest and dividends by over $400 million. Additionally, Loews' credit profile is supported by the parent company's approximately $4 billion in cash and investments (as of March 31, 2012. Finally, Loews' equity value in its three publicly traded subsidiaries (CNA, Diamond Offshore and Boardwalk Pipeline) totals approximately $14.5 billion. Fitch regards Loews' holding company structure as a benefit to noteholders. This is because its protects them from operating and legal risks at the subsidiary company level while enjoying large dividend from those companies. There are no parental guarantees by Loews for any of its subsidiaries' debt. Additionally, there are no cross default provisions between subsidiaries or between the parent and subsidiaries. Additionally, the structure gives noteholders comfort from the large cash and investments balances at the holding company level. It also enables Loews to liquidate holdings in its equity affiliates. Loews maintains liquidity through the aforementioned cash and investments at the holding or parent company level. Loews also maintains liquidity through subsidiary dividend payments to the parent and the ability to monetize a portion of its equity affiliate investments. Loews does not maintain a revolving credit facility at the parent company. Loews next maturity is its $400 million of 5.25% notes due March of 2016. Downside risks to the rating primarily emanate from a change in the use of the Loews' balance sheet, significant deterioration in the credit quality of the subsidiary companies and/or substantial capital requirements by the subsidiary companies. Fitch currently rates Loews as follows: --Long-term IDR 'A+'; --Senior unsecured notes 'A+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable Loews is a holding company with subsidiaries engaged in the following lines of business: commercial property and casualty insurance (CNA, a 90% owned subsidiary); natural gas and oil exploration and production (HighMount Exploration & Production LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary); the operation of interstate natural gas transmission pipeline systems (Boardwalk Pipelines, LP, a 61% owned subsidiary); the operation of offshore oil and gas drilling rigs (Diamond Offshore, a 50.4% owned subsidiary); and the operation of hotels (Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary). Contact: Primary Analyst Sean T. Sexton, CFA Managing Director +1-312-368-3130 Fitch Inc., 70 West Madison St., Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Daniel Harris Associate Director +1-312-368-3217 Committee Chairperson Mark C. Sadeghian, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-2090 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Relevant Research: --Corporate Rating Methodology (Aug. 12, 2011). ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. 