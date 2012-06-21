版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 22日 星期五 00:07 BJT

TEXT-S&P rates CLI Funding V notes

June 21 - OVERVIEW
     -- CLI Funding V LLC's series 2012-1 note issuance is part of a 
securitization of an approximately $738 million (net book value) portfolio 
containing 161,722 containers and a $25 million prefunding account. CLI 
Funding V LLC has the right to lease revenues from the portfolio and any 
residual cash flows from the sale of containers.
     -- We assigned our 'A (sf)' rating to the series 2012-1 notes.
     -- The 'A (sf)' rating reflects our view of the transaction's credit 
enhancement, cash flow structure, and collateral portfolio, as well as our 
stress scenarios, among other factors.
 
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) June 21, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
today assigned its 'A (sf)' rating to CLI Funding V LLC's $225 million 
fixed-rate asset-backed notes series 2012-1.

The note issuance is a series in a securitization of an approximately $738 
million (net book value) portfolio containing 161,722 containers and a $25 
million prefunding account. CLI Funding V LLC has the right to lease revenues 
from the portfolio and any residual cash flows from the sale of containers.

The rating reflects our view of:
     -- The likelihood that timely interest and ultimate principal payments 
will be made on or before the legal final maturity date;
     -- The initial and future lessees' estimated credit quality;
     -- The transaction's structure;
     -- The portfolio characteristics;
     -- The manager's experience and management team; and
     -- Certain compliance tests, concentration limitations, and early 
amortization events included in the transaction documents.
 
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 
securities.  

The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating 
report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Presale: CLI Funding V LLC - Series 2012-1, June 13, 2012
     -- Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Global Railcar And Container 
Lease Securitizations, June 21, 2010

Primary Credit Analyst: Brian Yagoda, New York (1) 212-438-2558;
                        brian_yagoda@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contacts: Weili Chen, New York (1) 212-438-6587;
                    weili_chen@standardandpoors.com
                    Jeong-A Kim, New York (1) 212-438-1211;
                    jeonga_kim@standardandpoors.com
Corporate & Government Credit Analyst: Betsy R Snyder, CFA, New York (1)
212-438-7811;
                                           betsy_snyder@standardandpoors.com
Legal Contact: Natalie Abrams, New York (1) 212-438-6607;
               natalie_abrams@standardandpoors.com

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐