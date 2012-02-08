版本:
TEXT-S&P rates BMC Software notes 'BBB+'

Feb 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'BBB+' issue-level rating to Houston-based BMC Software Inc.'s $500 million
senior unsecured notes due 2022. Our 'BBB+' corporate credit rating on BMC
remains unchanged, as does the stable rating outlook.	
	
BMC's investment-grade rating reflects the company's "satisfactory" business 	
risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile (as defined in our 	
criteria). The firm's modest leverage is offset by a concentrated earnings 	
base, a very competitive marketplace, and the presence of larger and more 	
diversified competitors. BMC is a leading provider of systems management 	
software solutions on mainframe and distributed platforms. Predictable 	
recurring revenues from contractual maintenance agreements, a highly 	
defensible market position, and entrenched customer relationships largely 	
support the company's stable revenue base. (For the latest complete corporate 	
credit rating rationale, see Standard & Poor's summary analysis on BMC, 	
published Feb. 6, 2012, on RatingsDirect.)	
	
RATINGS LIST	
	
BMC Software Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating    BBB+/Stable/--	
	
New Ratings	
	
BMC Software Inc.	
 Senior Unsecured	
  $500 mil notes due 2022   BBB+

