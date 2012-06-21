TEXT-Fitch rates Detroit Edison bonds 'A'

June 21 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A' rating to Detroit Edison Co.'s (DECo: Issuer Default Rating 'BBB+' by Fitch) $500 million issuance of general and refunding mortgage bonds comprised of $250 million of 2012 Series A 2.65% General and Refunding Mortgage Bonds due June 15, 2022 and $250 million of 2012 Series B 3.95% General and Refunding Mortgage Bonds due June 15, 2042. The mortgage bonds are senior secured debt obligations of DECo and rank pari passu with other senior secured debt. Proceeds from the issuance will be used to retire $225 million of first mortgage bonds maturing in October and to refund $185 million of tax-exempt debt. The Rating Outlook for DECo is Stable. The Stable Outlook reflects the stable earnings and cash flows of DECo's regulated utility operations, a constructive state regulatory environment in Michigan, and the strong operating profile of its generating assets. The company also benefits from a sufficient liquidity position, manageable debt maturities, the ability to fund and manage a rising capital expenditure budget and an improving economy in Michigan. Credit concerns considered in the rating include a still weak service-area economy with above-average unemployment in the Detroit area and the future effects of more stringent environmental regulations on DECo's predominantly coal-fired power generation portfolio. The ability to recover capital and operating costs in the future is also a concern if the developing turnaround in the Michigan economy does not continue. Constructive Rate Case Order: In October 2011, the Michigan Public Service Commission authorized a $188 million rate increase for DECo predicated upon a 10.5% ROE effective Oct. 29, 2011. The final order is consistent with Fitch's expectations and indicative of continued regulatory support. The rate increase approved by the commission represents approximately 53% of the $357 million permanent electric revenue requirement deficiency supported by DECo. Good Operating Performance: For the latest-twelve-month (LTM) period ending March 31st, 2012, DECo's funds from operations (FFO) coverage improved to 6.5x as compared to 6.0x for 2011, due in part to new rates effective last October and the positive impact of bonus depreciation. Leverage, as measured by debt to EBITDA, was low at 2.7x for the same period. Going forward, Fitch expects FFO coverage ratios to remain above 5.0x through 2014 and anticipates leverage, as measured by debt to EBITDA, to weaken to 3.0x by 2013 due to increased capital spending needs associated with emissions compliance and renewable investments. Sufficient Liquidity: DECo has access to short-term liquidity through a $300 million unsecured revolving credit facility that matures in October 2016. As of March 31st, 2012, DECO had total available liquidity of $294 million under their credit facility including $16 million of cash and cash equivalents. The revolver contains a maximum debt to capitalization covenant of 65% and as of March 31st, DECo was in compliance with a debt to capitalization ratio of 52%. Debt maturities over the next five years are manageable and are as follows (excluding securitization maturities): $303 million in 2012, $263 million in 2013, $304 million in 2014 and $210 million in 2015. Maturing debt will be funded through a combination of internal cash and external debt refinancings. Large Capital Expenditure Program: Fitch projects DECo's capital spending plan to average approximately $1.3 billion per year through 2013, a level significantly higher than historical norms. Fitch expects capital expenditures to be funded by internal cash flows and a balanced 50% mix of debt and equity. The majority of capital spending will be on environmental compliance and renewable investments to meet renewable portfolio standards in the state. Contact: Primary Analyst Daniel Neama Associate Director +1-212-908-0561 Fitch, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Kevin Beicke Director +1-212-908-1112 Committee Chairperson Glen Grabelsky Managing Director +1-212-908-0577