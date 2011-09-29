Text-S&P cuts Florida Heart Group 2004 Notes to A+/A-1

(The following statement was released by the rating agency.) NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 29, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its rating on Florida Heart Group P.A.'s and Florida Heart Group Holdings LLC's (the issuers') incremental taxable variable-rate demand bonds series 2004, due April 1, 2039, to 'A+/A-1' from 'AA/A-1+'. The downgrade follows the replacement of the irrevocable direct-pay letter of credit (LOC) that Wells Fargo [WFC.UL] Bank N.A. ('AA/A-1+') had provided with a new LOC from PNC Bank N.A. ('A+/A-1'). The 'A+/A-1' rating reflects our opinion of the credit and liquidity support that PNC Bank N.A. provides in the form of an irrevocable direct-pay LOC. Under the LOC, PNC Bank fully supports all bond payment obligations when the bonds are in the weekly, monthly, and semi-annual interest rate reset modes. Therefore, our rating applies only during these rate modes. If the bonds are converted to another rate mode, we will likely withdraw our rating. The 'A+' long-term component of our rating is based on our long-term issuer credit rating on PNC Bank N.A. and addresses full and timely payments of interest and principal when the bondholders have not exercised the put option. The 'A-1' short-term component of our rating is based on our short-term issuer credit rating on PNC Bank N.A. and addresses full and timely payments of interest and principal when the bondholders have exercised the put option. In view of the series 2004 bond structure, changes to our rating on the weekly, monthly, and semi-annual rate bonds can result from, among other things, changes to our rating on the LOC provider or amendments to the transaction's terms. We will maintain a rating on the bonds as long as they are in the weekly, monthly, or semi-annual rate modes and the LOC has not expired or otherwise terminated. If either of these conditions changes, we will likely withdraw our rating on the bonds. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

