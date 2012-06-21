版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 22日 星期五 01:38 BJT

RIOTINTO/BRIEF (URGENT)

June 21 Rio Tinto : * Moodys comments on RIO tintos announced $4.9 billion of investments; no

current ratings impact

