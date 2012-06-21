版本:
S&P rates Petroleos Mexicanos notes 'BBB'

June 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB' rating to
Mexican state-owned oil company Petroleos Mexicanos' (PEMEX) $1.75 billion 5.50%
senior unsecured notes due 2044. These notes benefit from Pemex Exploracion y
Produccion, Pemex-Refinacion, and Pemex-Gas y Petroquimica Basica's irrevocable
and unconditional guarantee of payment. These three entities are PEMEX's 
subsidiaries.

The ratings on PEMEX (foreign currency: BBB/Stable/-- local currency: 
A-/Stable/--) reflect our opinion that there is an "almost certain" likelihood 
that the company will receive extraordinary government support, if necessary; 
therefore, we equalize our ratings on PEMEX with those on Mexico (foreign 
currency: BBB/Stable/A-3 local currency: A-/Stable/A-2). We base this 
assumption on our assessment of PEMEX's "critical" role as the only 
exploration and production company operating in Mexico, its contribution of 
about 40% of Mexico's public-sector revenue through taxes and duties, and its 
"integral" link with the government, given the latter's full ownership of the 
company. The government determines PEMEX's strategy and key budgetary 
decisions, and maintains tight control over it. Our foreign currency rating on 
PEMEX is one notch above its stand-alone credit profile.

Our ratings on PEMEX also reflect Mexico's large oil-and-gas reserve base, 
PEMEX's monopoly status in the large Mexican oil-and-gas market, and its 
central role in the country's energy sector. However, the company's 
"significant" financial risk profile and improving reserve replacement rate, 
though lower than those of other investment-grade oil companies, somewhat 
offset its strengths. The company's after-tax financial measures reflect the 
weight of a substantial share of revenues that the government takes and the 
company's large unfunded pension obligations. As a result, PEMEX has financed 
about 40% of its capital expenditures with debt during the past several years.


RATINGS LIST

Petroleos Mexicanos
  Corporate credit rating
  Global scale                                   BBB/Stable/--
  National scale                                 A-/Stable/--

Rating Assigned

Petroleos Mexicanos
  $1.75B 5.50% senior unsec. notes due 2044      BBB


