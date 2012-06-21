版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 22日 星期五 01:58 BJT

DORICNIMRODAIRONE/BRIEF (URGENT)

June 21 Doric Nimrod Air Finance Alpha Limited: * Moodys assigns a3 rating to a-tranche of Doric Nimrod air finance alphas

2012-1 eetc * Rpt-moodys assigns a3 rating to a-tranche of doric nimrod air finance

alphas 2012-1 eetc

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐