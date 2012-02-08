TEXT-S&P: Lincoln National ratings unaffected by goodwill charges

Feb 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Lincoln National Corp. (LNC; A-/Stable/A-2), Lincoln National Life Insurance Co., and Lincoln Life & Annuity Co. of NY (both AA-/Stable/--) are unaffected by the recently announced $747 million of goodwill impairment charges that the company took for fourth-quarter 2011 related to the its life insurance and media business. LNC's 2011 operating EBIT (which excludes non-operating charges and realized gains and losses) of approximately $1.8 billion was consistent with our expectation. In addition, the goodwill impairment charges have had an immaterial impact on the company's capital adequacy as indicated by our risk-based capital analysis because goodwill is a non-admitted asset under statutory accounting. We continue to view the company's leverage and coverage as appropriate for the current rating. We could lower the ratings if LNC reports further significant non-operating charges that erode its capital, or if the company's operating performance materially deteriorates and fixed-charge coverage falls to less than 5x during the next 12 months. In addition, we expect LNC to maintain at least $200 million of excess cash (over and above levels held for its needs) during the next 12 to 18 months. This would be earmarked for the insurance operations until the company is able to rebuild sufficient operating-company capital relative to our 'AA' capital target. If management actively deploys this cash buffer for return to shareholders or other strategic objectives, our view of its capital adequacy could fall short of expectations for the current rating level. At that time, all other major rating factors being equal, we could also lower the ratings. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions.Primary Credit Analyst: Li Cheng, CFA, FRM, FSA, New York (1) 212-438-1849; li_cheng@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Matthew Carroll, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-3112; matthew_carroll@standardandpoors.com