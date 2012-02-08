版本:
TEXT-S&P: Lincoln National ratings unaffected by goodwill charges

Feb 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings
on Lincoln National Corp. (LNC; A-/Stable/A-2), Lincoln National Life
Insurance Co., and Lincoln Life & Annuity Co. of NY (both AA-/Stable/--) are
unaffected by the recently announced $747 million of goodwill impairment charges
that the company took for fourth-quarter 2011 related to the its life insurance
and media business. LNC's 2011 operating EBIT (which excludes non-operating
charges and realized gains and losses) of approximately $1.8 billion was
consistent with our expectation. In addition, the goodwill impairment charges
have had an immaterial impact on the company's capital adequacy as indicated by
our risk-based capital analysis because goodwill is a non-admitted asset under
statutory accounting. We continue to view the company's leverage and coverage as
appropriate for the current rating.	
	
We could lower the ratings if LNC reports further significant non-operating 	
charges that erode its capital, or if the company's operating performance 	
materially deteriorates and fixed-charge coverage falls to less than 5x during 	
the next 12 months. In addition, we expect LNC to maintain at least $200 	
million of excess cash (over and above levels held for its needs) during the 	
next 12 to 18 months. This would be earmarked for the insurance operations 	
until the company is able to rebuild sufficient operating-company capital 	
relative to our 'AA' capital target. If management actively deploys this cash 	
buffer for return to shareholders or other strategic objectives, our view of 	
its capital adequacy could fall short of expectations for the current rating 	
level. At that time, all other major rating factors being equal, we could also 	
lower the ratings.	
	
	
Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 	
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 	
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 	
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 	
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 	
decisions.Primary Credit Analyst: Li Cheng, CFA, FRM, FSA, New York (1) 212-438-1849;	
                        li_cheng@standardandpoors.com	
Secondary Contact: Matthew Carroll, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-3112;	
                   matthew_carroll@standardandpoors.com

