TEXT-S&P rates AT&T notes 'A-'

Feb 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'A-' issue-level rating to Dallas-based AT&T Inc.'s proposed senior unsecured notes (undetermined amount) due 2015, 2017, and 2022. We expect the company to use net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of debt maturing over the next year. Therefore, we do not expect this transaction to materially impact key credit measures for more than a temporary period. The 'A-' long-term corporate credit rating on AT&T remains unchanged, as do the 'A-2' short-term rating and the stable rating outlook. The ratings on AT&T continue to reflect an overall "strong" business risk profile and a financial risk profile which Standard & Poor's Ratings Services considers "intermediate" (as defined in our criteria), recognizing the company's substantial free operating cash flow (FOCF) generation and adjusted leverage of about 2.6x as of Sept. 30, 2011. Our business risk assessment is based on the combined impact of a strong and growing wireless business, with a wireline segment that we view as having a weaker, but still satisfactory, business risk profile. While wireless and wireline segments generate roughly equal amounts of revenue, we weigh the wireless segment somewhat more heavily in analyzing AT&T's overall business risk, given our view that the wireless segment will become an increasingly important component of the company's overall credit profile over time. In contrast, we expect the wireline segment will remain pressured by weak secular trends, especially in residential voice, due to wireless substitution and cable telephony competition. In December 2011, AT&T dropped its bid to acquire T-Mobile USA, a $39 billion stock and cash transaction which it had proposed in March 2011. As part of the break-up consideration, AT&T paid Deutsche Telekom $3 billion in cash, spectrum with a book value of $1 billion, and entered into an unvalued commercial roaming agreement with T-Mobile USA. We expect that leverage will likely be modestly lower than it would have been had the merger been consummated. However, a heightened rating consideration given the deal's failure will be AT&T's alternate strategies to improve network coverage, add spectrum, and build out its 4G wireless technology over the next few years. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- U.S. Telecom & Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, Jan. 12, 2012 -- U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors Likely To Maintain Overall Rating Stability, Jan., 12, 2012 -- Issuer Ranking List: U.S. Telecom & Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, Jan. 9, 2012 -- Industry Economic Outlook: U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors Likely To Maintain Overall Rating Stability, Jan. 4, 2012 -- Adapting Could Be Cable TV's Key To Meeting The OTT Challenge, Sept 27, 2011 -- M&A Takes Center Stage In The U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors, Sept. 26, -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 RATINGS LIST AT&T Inc. Corporate Credit Rating A-/Stable/A-2 New Ratings AT&T Inc. Senior Unsecured Notes due 2015, 2017, and 2022 A- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Allyn Arden, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-7832; allyn_arden@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Catherine Cosentino, New York (1) 212-438-7828; catherine_cosentino@standardandpoors.com