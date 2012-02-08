版本:
TEXT-S&P rates AT&T notes 'A-'

Feb 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned
its 'A-' issue-level rating to Dallas-based AT&T Inc.'s proposed senior
unsecured notes (undetermined amount) due 2015, 2017, and 2022. We expect the
company to use net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including the
repayment of debt maturing over the next year. Therefore, we do not expect this
transaction to materially impact key credit measures for more than a temporary
period.	
	
The 'A-' long-term corporate credit rating on AT&T remains unchanged, as do 	
the 'A-2' short-term rating and the stable rating outlook. The ratings on AT&T 	
continue to reflect an overall "strong" business risk profile and a financial 	
risk profile which Standard & Poor's Ratings Services considers "intermediate" 	
(as defined in our criteria), recognizing the company's substantial free 	
operating cash flow (FOCF) generation and adjusted leverage of about 2.6x as 	
of Sept. 30, 2011. Our business risk assessment is based on the combined 	
impact of a strong and growing wireless business, with a wireline segment that 	
we view as having a weaker, but still satisfactory, business risk profile.	
	
While wireless and wireline segments generate roughly equal amounts of 	
revenue, we weigh the wireless segment somewhat more heavily in analyzing 	
AT&T's overall business risk, given our view that the wireless segment will 	
become an increasingly important component of the company's overall credit 	
profile over time. In contrast, we expect the wireline segment will remain 	
pressured by weak secular trends, especially in residential voice, due to 	
wireless substitution and cable telephony competition.	
	
In December 2011, AT&T dropped its bid to acquire T-Mobile USA, a $39 billion 	
stock and cash transaction which it had proposed in March 2011. As part of the 	
break-up consideration, AT&T paid Deutsche Telekom $3 billion in cash, 	
spectrum with a book value of $1 billion, and entered into an unvalued 	
commercial roaming agreement with T-Mobile USA. We expect that leverage will 	
likely be modestly lower than it would have been had the merger been 	
consummated. However, a heightened rating consideration given the deal's 	
failure will be AT&T's alternate strategies to improve network coverage, add 	
spectrum, and build out its 4G wireless technology over the next few years. 	

RATINGS LIST	
	
AT&T Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating           A-/Stable/A-2	
	
New Ratings	
	
AT&T Inc.	
 Senior Unsecured	
  Notes due 2015, 2017, and 2022   A-	
	
	
Primary Credit Analyst: Allyn Arden, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-7832;	
                        allyn_arden@standardandpoors.com	
Secondary Contact: Catherine Cosentino, New York (1) 212-438-7828;	
                   catherine_cosentino@standardandpoors.com

