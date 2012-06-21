TEXT-S&P: News Corp rating unaffected by Consolidated Media bid

June 21 () - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that News Corp.'s (BBB+/Watch Neg/--) bid to acquire Consolidated Media Holdings (CMH) for roughly A$2 billion, has no impact on its ratings for the company. If the acquisition is funded with cash, we estimate News Corp. would still have "strong" liquidity (according to our criteria), because of to its healthy cash balances and strong discretionary cash flow generation. CMH's primary assets are a 25% interest in Foxtel, an Australian cable and direct-to-home (DTH) provider, and a 50% interest in Premier Media Group, owner of the Fox Sports Australia channels. Assuming regulatory and shareholder approval, the transaction would give News Corp. a 100% ownership of Premier Media Group, and 50% ownership of Foxtel. We believe the near-term pay-TV outlook in Australia is soft, because of the weak global economy and subdued consumer spending. However, we view Foxtel as a cash-generative business with a strong distribution position in both metropolitan and rural markets, which should provide moderate longer-term growth prospects. In addition, similar to sports cable channels in the U.S., we assume Fox Sports Australia has healthy profitability and substantial affiliate fees. Under our base-case scenario for News Corp., we expect revenue growth at a low-single-digit percentage rate for fiscal 2012. We believe EBITDA (including distributions from affiliates, restructuring charges, and our estimate of full-year legal fees of roughly $200 million) could grow at a high-single-digit percent rate in fiscal 2012. In fiscal 2013, assuming restructuring and legal expenses are on par with fiscal 2012, we believe revenue could grow at a low- to mid-single-digit percentage rate, while EBITDA could increase at a low-teen percentage rate. We expect to resolve the CreditWatch listing by late summer to early fall, and continue monitoring developments related to litigation and government investigations.