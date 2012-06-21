TEXT-Fitch cuts 1distressed class of CSFB 1997-C2

June 21 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded one and affirmed three classes of Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Securities Corp., commercial mortgage pass-through certificates, series 1997-C2 (CSFB 1997-C2). A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. The affirmation of classes F through H reflects continued stable pool performance and sufficient credit enhancement to offset Fitch modeled losses for the pool. Fitch modeled losses of 4.3% of the remaining pool; modeled losses of the original pool are at 3.1%, including losses already incurred to date. The downgrade to class I reflects the class experiencing a principal loss. As of the June 2012 distribution date, the pool's certificate balance has been reduced by 91.7% (to $117.6 million from $1.47 billion), of which 89% were due to paydowns and 2.7% were due to realized losses. Eight loans (23.4%) have been defeased, including the largest loan in the pool (16.9%). Interest shortfalls totaling $821,973 million are currently affecting classes I and J. Fitch has designated seven loans (23%) as Fitch Loans of Concern, which includes three specially serviced loans (10.5%). One asset (3.4%) is classified as real-estate owned (REO), one loan (3.2%) is classified as in foreclosure, and one loan (3.9%) remains current. The largest contributor to Fitch modeled losses is the REO asset (3.4%), a multifamily property located in Louisville, KY. The asset became REO in February 2012. Recent valuation indicates significant losses upon liquidation. The second largest contributor to Fitch modeled losses is a specially serviced loan (3.9%) secured by a 127,200 square foot industrial property located in Valley View, OH. The loan was transferred to special servicing in March 2009 for a non-monetary default. The borrower had transferred 100% interest in the property without the lender's consent. The loan remains current. Property performance is stable as the property is fully occupied by a single tenant with a long term lease until 2022. Fitch downgrades the following class: --$11.2 million class I to 'Dsf' from 'Csf'; RE 65%. In addition, Fitch affirms the following classes: --$62.5 million class F at 'AA+sf'; Outlook Stable; --$14.7 million class G at 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable; --$29.3 million class H at 'B+sf'; Outlook Stable. Classes A-1, A-2, A-3, B, C, and D have paid in full. Fitch does not rate class E or class J. Fitch had previously withdrawn the rating of the interest-only class A-X.Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions