TEXT-Fitch cuts 1distressed class of CSFB 1997-C2

June 21 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded one and affirmed three classes of
Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Securities Corp., commercial mortgage
pass-through certificates, series 1997-C2 (CSFB 1997-C2). A detailed list of
rating actions follows at the end of this press release. 

The affirmation of classes F through H reflects continued stable pool 
performance and sufficient credit enhancement to offset Fitch modeled losses for
the pool. Fitch modeled losses of 4.3% of the remaining pool; modeled losses of 
the original pool are at 3.1%, including losses already incurred to date. The 
downgrade to class I reflects the class experiencing a principal loss.

As of the June 2012 distribution date, the pool's certificate balance has been 
reduced by 91.7% (to $117.6 million from $1.47 billion), of which 89% were due 
to paydowns and 2.7% were due to realized losses. Eight loans (23.4%) have been 
defeased, including the largest loan in the pool (16.9%). Interest shortfalls 
totaling $821,973 million are currently affecting classes I and J. 

Fitch has designated seven loans (23%) as Fitch Loans of Concern, which includes
three specially serviced loans (10.5%). One asset (3.4%) is classified as 
real-estate owned (REO), one loan (3.2%) is classified as in foreclosure, and 
one loan (3.9%) remains current. 

The largest contributor to Fitch modeled losses is the REO asset (3.4%), a 
multifamily property located in Louisville, KY. The asset became REO in February
2012. Recent valuation indicates significant losses upon liquidation.

The second largest contributor to Fitch modeled losses is a specially serviced 
loan (3.9%) secured by a 127,200 square foot industrial property located in 
Valley View, OH. The loan was transferred to special servicing in March 2009 for
a non-monetary default. The borrower had transferred 100% interest in the 
property without the lender's consent. The loan remains current. Property 
performance is stable as the property is fully occupied by a single tenant with 
a long term lease until 2022. 

Fitch downgrades the following class:

--$11.2 million class I to 'Dsf' from 'Csf'; RE 65%. 

In addition, Fitch affirms the following classes: 

--$62.5 million class F at 'AA+sf'; Outlook Stable;

--$14.7 million class G at 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable;

--$29.3 million class H at 'B+sf'; Outlook Stable.

Classes A-1, A-2, A-3, B, C, and D have paid in full. Fitch does not rate class 
E or class J. 

Fitch had previously withdrawn the rating of the interest-only class A-X.Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions

