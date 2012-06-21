DEUTSCHEBANK/BRIEF (URGENT)

BRIEF-PNM Resources says 2017 ongoing earnings guidance to be affirmed
* Pnm resources inc - 2017 ongoing earnings guidance to be affirmed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Deutsche Bank Argentina: * Moodys confirms tq1.ar trustee quality rating of Deutsche Bank Argentina * Rpt-moodys confirms tq1.ar trustee quality rating of deutsche bank argentina
* Pnm resources inc - 2017 ongoing earnings guidance to be affirmed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TD Bank Group announces intention to repurchase for cancellation up to 15 million of its common shares
* Easterly government properties reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results