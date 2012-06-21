版本:
DEUTSCHEBANK/BRIEF (URGENT)

June 21 Deutsche Bank Argentina: * Moodys confirms tq1.ar trustee quality rating of Deutsche Bank Argentina * Rpt-moodys confirms tq1.ar trustee quality rating of deutsche bank argentina

