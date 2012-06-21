版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 22日 星期五 02:43 BJT

SUNHEALTHCARE/BRIEF (URGENT)

June 21 Sun Healthcare Group Inc : * Moodys says suns announced agreement to be acquired has no immediate credit

implications * Rpt-moodys says sun healthcares announced agreement to be acquired has no

immediate credit implications

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐