SUNHEALTHCARE/BRIEF (URGENT)

BRIEF-PNM Resources says 2017 ongoing earnings guidance to be affirmed
* Pnm resources inc - 2017 ongoing earnings guidance to be affirmed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Sun Healthcare Group Inc : * Moodys says suns announced agreement to be acquired has no immediate credit
implications * Rpt-moodys says sun healthcares announced agreement to be acquired has no
immediate credit implications
* Pnm resources inc - 2017 ongoing earnings guidance to be affirmed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TD Bank Group announces intention to repurchase for cancellation up to 15 million of its common shares
* Easterly government properties reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results