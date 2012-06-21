TEXT-Fitch affirms Target Corp at 'A-'

June 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed its long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) on Target Corporation (Target) at 'A-', and its short-term IDR at 'F2'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch also assigned an expected rating of 'A-' to Target's planned issue of 30-year notes. Target had $450 million of commercial paper and around $13.7 billion of rated senior notes outstanding as of April 28, 2012. A full rating list is shown below. The ratings reflect Target's strong competitive position in the discount retail sector, steady operating performance and high percentage of real estate ownership, balanced by the difficult consumer environment and intense competition among discount retailers. The rating further reflects the impact on the company's financial profile of its expansion into Canada and the potential sale of its credit card receivables. Target's retail business has experienced a gradual recovery from the challenging 2008 - 2009 period. Comparable store sales were up 3.0 % in 2011 and 5.3% in the quarter ended April 28, 2012, with first quarter sales benefiting in part from unseasonably warm weather. The challenging environment facing low and middle income consumers could constrain sales growth in the near term. Over the near to intermediate term, top line growth is being supported by two initiatives - the addition of fresh food to more stores and the 5% rewards program for users of the Target credit and debit cards. These two programs are expected to be relatively neutral to EBIT margin rates as sales growth improves, as the cost of the 5% discounts and the impact on margin rates from selling lower-margin food is offset by the effect of leveraging fixed costs against higher sales, lowering the operating expense ratio. Over time, Fitch expects Target will be able to maintain an EBIT margin in its retail business at or near 7%. Target's credit business is also recovering, with 90-day delinquencies dropping to 1.9% at April 28, 2012 from 2.4% a year earlier, and write-offs improving to 5.7% of average receivables in the quarter from 8.5% in the year-earlier quarter. During 2011, Target acquired for C$1.825 billion leasehold interests in 189 Zellers stores in Canada. Target will convert 130 of these stores into Target stores, with most opening in 2013, and some in 2014. In the meantime, required investments in Canada will create a sizable drag on earnings over the next two years. Should Target be successful in selling its credit card receivables, it would lose the income from its credit business ($606 million of EBIT in the latest 12 months ended April 28, 2012), though it would likely continue to benefit from a profit sharing arrangement. Proceeds from the sale would be primarily used to reduce debt levels, but also for share repurchases and, possibly, some of the required investment in Canada. Going forward, the required investments in Canada and ongoing share repurchases are expected to be largely financed with operating cash flow. The company has indicated that it expects to repurchase $1.5 billion of shares in 2012, plus additional repurchases that would arise from a sale of the credit card receivables, compared with net share repurchases of $1.8 billion in 2011. Fitch expects that consolidated adjusted debt/EBITDAR will remain close to its current level of 2.5 times (x) until a sale of the credit card receivables is completed. Retail-only financial leverage (excluding the credit business) is expected to track around 2.0x in 2012 - 2014, before potentially improving to below 2.0x in 2014, when most of the Canadian stores will have been open for a full year. Fitch affirms the following: Target Corporation --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'; --Senior unsecured debt at 'A-'; --Bank credit facility at 'A-'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Commercial paper at 'F2'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --' Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011); --'Evaluating Corporate Governance' (Dec. 13, 2011); --'Short-Term Ratings Criteria for Corp. Finance'(Jan. 9, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology Evaluating Corporate Governance Short-Term Rating Criteria for Non-Financial Corporates