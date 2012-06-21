TEXT-S&P rates WideOpenWest notes 'CCC+'

June 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'CCC+' issue-level rating and '6' recovery rating to the $1.02 billion of senior unsecured notes due 2020 to be co-issued by Englewood, Colo.-based cable service provider WideOpenWest Finance LLC (WOW) and WideOpenWest Capital Corp. The '6' recovery rating indicates expectations for negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of payment default. The company intends to use proceeds from the notes, along with $1.92 billion from a senior secured term loan and $200 million of sponsor equity, to fund the acquisition of Knology Inc. and repay existing debt. The 'B' corporate credit rating and stable outlook on WOW remain unchanged and reflect a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile, including an aggressive shareholder-oriented financial policy. Pro forma debt to EBITDA is elevated, at around 6.8x, and our rating assumes that leverage will remain at 7.0x or lower over the next two years. The ratings also reflect a "fair" business risk profile characterized by the company's demonstrated ability to grow revenue and EBITDA through effective bundling of its products and its reputation for good customer service. Moreover, its profitability measures are comparable with larger incumbent cable operators. These factors somewhat overshadow significant competitive pressures from financially stronger incumbent cable operators and telephone companies, including AT&T Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc., as well direct-to-home (DTH) satellite providers in the video market. Our business risk profile assessment is also based on WOW's cost disadvantages compared with larger cable operators, particularly in negotiating programming contracts. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the research update on WOW, published June 13, 2012, on RatingsDirect.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Telecom Companies Maintain High Dividend Payouts, But For How Long?, May 30, 2012 -- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Cable And Satellite-TV Companies Ratchet Up Shareholder Payouts, May 16, 2012 -- Top 10 Investor Questions: U.S. Telecom and Cable Industries, May 10, 2012 -- Assessing The Four-Notch Rating Gap Between The Two U.S. Direct-To-Home Satellite Video Operators, May 9, 2012 -- Issuer Ranking: U.S. Telecommunications And Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, April 26, 2012 -- Industry Report Card: U.S. Telecommunications And Cable: Some Islands Of Weakness In A Relatively Stable Sea, April 25, 2012 -- U.S. Cable Sector Overview: Growth Slows As The Industry Matures, March 21, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 RATINGS LIST WideOpenWest Finance LLC Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- New Ratings WideOpenWest Finance LLC Senior Unsecured $1.02 bil nts due 2020* CCC+ Recovery Rating 6 *Co-issued by WideOpenWest Capital Corp. Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.