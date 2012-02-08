TEXT-Fitch rates Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold proposed notes

Feb 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BBB' issue-level rating to Freeport McMorRan Copper & Gold Inc.'s proposed senior unsecured notes. The company is planning to issue the notes in three-, five- and 10-year tranches. They are being issued under its shelf registration for well-known and seasoned issuers filed on Feb. 8, 2012. The notes will be senior unsecured obligations and will rank equally with all of Freeport's existing and future unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness. The company intends to use the proceeds from this offering to redeem a portion of its 8.375% senior notes due 2017. Our 'BBB' rating and stable outlook on Freeport reflect the combination of what we consider its "satisfactory" business risk and "modest" financial risk profiles, as our criteria define the terms. Freeport is the world's second-largest copper producer, with 3.7 billion pounds of copper production in 2011. Its Indonesia-based Grasberg operation is one of the world's lowest-cost copper mines because of its favorable geology, high ore grades, low operating costs, and meaningful gold production. Freeport also benefits from a favorable production pipeline. The risks of operating in Indonesia and other developing countries, and the inherent volatility of a commodities business, partially offset these strengths. We expect the company to maintain its modest financial risk profile, supported by high cash balances, strong financial metrics and liquidity, and robust cash flow, driven by high copper and gold prices. Copper and gold prices, despite weakness in Europe and slowing in China, will likely remain high enough over the next couple of years to support Freeport's aggressive capital program and a dividend payout of about $1.25 billion annually, without the need for additional borrowings. We expect that the company will continue to maintain a relatively conservative and balanced financial policy, which should help mitigate the country risk for its Indonesian operations and commodity price volatility. We expect credit measures to remain strong for the rating, with the ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA less than 1x, and the ratio of adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to total debt greater than 100%. Although the company has returned cash to shareholders through increased dividends, it has also reduced debt by more than $3.5 billion since the beginning of 2009. Its adjusted debt was about $4.8 billion, and cash balances were about the same level, at Dec. 31, 2011. RATINGS LIST Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. Corporate credit rating BBB/Stable/-- Rating assigned Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. Senior unsecured notes due 2015, 2017, and 2022 BBB