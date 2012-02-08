TEXT-S&P takes rating actions on Rockwood Specialities Group Inc

-- U.S. specialty chemicals producer Rockwood Specialties Group Inc. is seeking commitments for a new $350 million senior secured term loan. The company expects to use the proceeds, along with cash on the balance sheet, to pay down existing senior subordinated debt.

-- We are raising our corporate credit rating on Rockwood to 'BB+' from 'BB' to reflect the company's strengthened leverage-related metrics and our expectations that it will be able to at least maintain current financial performance.

-- We are assigning '2' recovery ratings and 'BBB-' issue ratings to the company's proposed debt, and revising the recovery rating on existing senior secured debt to '2' from '1'. We will withdraw our ratings on the subordinated debt following the close of the proposed transaction.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that financial policy will support the ratings, and Rockwood's earnings and cash flow generation will be sustained at levels consistent with the current ratings.

Feb 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has raised its ratings, including the corporate credit rating, on Princeton, N.J.-based specialty chemicals producer Rockwood Specialties Group Inc. (Rockwood) to 'BB+' from 'BB'. At the same time, we assigned our 'BBB-' issue rating with a recovery rating of '2', indicating our expectation for a substantial recovery (70% to 90%) in the event of a payment default, to Rockwood's proposed $350 million first-lien senior secured term loan A. We also revised our recovery rating on the company's existing senior secured debt to '2' from '1'. Our issue-level rating on existing senior secured debt remains at 'BBB-'.

The outlook is stable.

We have also raised our issue rating on Rockwood's existing subordinated debt to 'BB-' from 'B+', and maintained the recovery rating at '6', indicating our expectations for a negligible recovery (0% to 10%) in the event of a payment default. We will withdraw our ratings on the subordinated debt following the close of the transaction and the expected repayment of this debt utilizing proceeds from the proposed term loan and cash on the balance sheet. "The rating actions reflect improvements in Rockwood's leverage-related pro forma credit metrics and our expectation that Rockwood's satisfactory business profile and prudent financial policy will sustain credit metrics at levels appropriate for the ratings," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Paul Kurias. The company's key ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total debt was nearly 29% as of Sept. 30, 2011--an improvement from 18% a year earlier. The improvement reflects the reduction in debt and strengthening of EBITDA and cash flow generation, which we believe is sustainable. We expect this ratio to remain within our range of expectations of 25% to 30% at the current rating, or higher.

Pro forma for the proposed transaction and the debt repayment, we expect FFO to total debt to strengthen to above 30%, providing the company with some cushion at the rating for potential modest increases in debt or potential operating weakness in its key overseas markets including Europe. We expect Rockwood will continue to prudently use debt and maintain leverage at appropriate levels after factoring in growth initiatives and any potential shareholder rewards. We believe that the strength in the company's business profile could offset potential risks from slowing economic growth in its European markets including Germany, its largest market. In our base case scenario forecasts, we anticipate that Rockwood's portfolio of specialty businesses will continue to grow at a rate above GDP growth in its markets, and for EBITDA margins to remain above 20%. Its last-12-month EBITDA margin as of Sept. 30, 2011, was nearly 24%.

The ratings on Rockwood reflect our assessment of the company's financial risk profile as "significant" and business risk profile as "satisfactory" (as our criteria define those terms). Our assessment of Rockwood's financial risk profile includes an expectation for a continuation of moderate financial policies that support improved leverage metrics. We expect total adjusted debt pro forma for the proposed transaction to be approximately $1.9 billion, a significant reduction from $2.5 billion a year ago and $2.8 billion two years ago. We adjust debt to include unfunded employee benefit obligations and capitalized operating leases. We expect the company will remain prudent in its use of debt and that its leverage, after factoring in growth initiatives and any potential shareholder rewards, will remain at appropriate levels. The stable outlook reflects our expectations that Rockwood will be able to maintain its elevated EBITDA levels even in a scenario of slowing economic growth in key markets. Our base-case economic forecast is for very modest growth rates of about 0.6% in Germany, where the company generates more than half its revenue and for zero growth in the Eurozone. Still, we expect Rockwood will continue its recent trend of growth at rates well above GDP rates in its markets as it benefits from a portfolio of specialty businesses, some of which have growth drivers that are not linked to GDP growth. Importantly, we assume management will support credit quality.

"At the current ratings, we do not anticipate any significant improvement in credit quality, and it's unlikely that we would raise the ratings over the next year," Mr. Kurias continued. "We could lower ratings if debt levels unexpectedly increased and if revenue or earnings and cash flow unexpectedly declined by levels exceeding the 10% decline considered in our downside scenario, so that FFO to total debt weakened to below 20% with no prospect of immediate recovery."