2012年 6月 22日

ALLEGHANY/BRIEF (URGENT)

June 21 Alleghany Corp : * Moodys rates alleghanys senior debt baa2 (stable outlook) * Rpt-moodys rates alleghanys senior debt baa2 (stable outlook)

