版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 22日 星期五 04:42 BJT

PIEDMONTOFFICEREALTYTRUST/BRIEF (URGENT)

June 21 Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP: * Moodys affirms Piedmont operating partnerships rating with a stable outlook * Rpt-moodys affirms piedmont operating partnerships rating with a stable

outlook

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐