公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 20日 星期二

TEXT -S&P revises W&T Offshore Inc rating

Nov 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it revised its
recovery rating on W&T Offshore Inc.'s senior unsecured debt to '4',
indicating our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a
payment default, from '3'. The issue-level rating on W&T's unsecured debt
remains 'B' (same as the corporate credit rating).

The lower recovery expectation reflects the company's increased borrowing base 
and commitment amounts, which were raised in November 2012 to $725 million 
from $575 million. 

The ratings on Houston-based W&T reflect our assessment of the company's 
"vulnerable" business risk and "aggressive" financial risk. The ratings on W&T 
incorporate the company's participation in the competitive and highly cyclical 
oil and gas industry, geographic concentration in the high-risk offshore Gulf 
of Mexico, weak internal reserve replacement measures, and current softness in 
natural gas prices. Our ratings also reflect W&T's "adequate" liquidity, 
management's long operating history in the Gulf of Mexico, current healthy oil 
prices, and a well-balanced production mix between crude oil and natural gas. 

RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA
     -- Revised Assumptions For Assigning Recovery Ratings To The Debt Of Oil 
And Gas Exploration And Production Companies, Sept. 14, 2012 
     -- Recovery Price Deck For Exploration And Production Companies Revised, 
Sept. 14, 2012

Temporary telephone contact numbers: Stephen Scovotti (347-839-0615); Marc 
Bromberg (347-573-0897)

RATINGS LIST
W&T Offshore Inc.
 Corporate credit rating             B/Stable/--

Recovery Rating Revised
                                     To             From
 Senior unsecured debt               B              B
   Recovery rating                   4              3

