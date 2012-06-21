版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 22日 星期五 04:53 BJT

CABOT/BRIEF (URGENT)

June 21 Cabot Corp : * Moodys places baa1 rating of Cabot under review for possible downgrade * Rpt-moodys places baa1 rating of cabot under review for possible downgrade

