TEXT-S&P affirms Sunoco, subsidiary ratings

Feb 8 -     -- U.S. petroleum company Sunoco Inc. has announced the
results of its 	
strategic review of options for its business segments and large cash balances, 	
which includes a reduction in debt and long-term liabilities and a repurchase 	
of shares.	
     -- We believe these actions will result in moderate financial leverage at 	
Sunoco on a stand-alone basis and financial leverage of 4x when proportionally 	
consolidated with its operating subsidiary Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P.	
     -- We are affirming our 'BB+' corporate credit rating on Sunoco Inc. and 	
our 'BBB' corporate credit rating on Sunoco Logistics.	
     -- We are also removing the ratings from CreditWatch negative. The 	
outlook is stable for both entities.	
    	
     Feb 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it affirmed its 'BB+'
corporate credit rating on Sunoco Inc. and its 'BBB' corporate credit
rating on operating subsidiary Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P., and removed the
ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications, where we placed them on
Sept. 6, 2011. Sunoco had about $2.8 billion of pro forma consolidated balance
debt as of Dec. 31, 2011. 	
	
The rating actions reflect our view that Sunoco's actions to use a significant 	
portion of its cash balances to reduce debt and long-term liabilities will 	
keep the company's stand-alone and consolidated adjusted debt to EBITDA at 	
about 3x and 4x, respectively, in 2012, notwithstanding a large share 	
repurchase. 	
	
"Given the business mix, we consider these leverage metrics to be commensurate 	
with current ratings," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Michael Grande. 	
	
The stable outlook on Sunoco reflects our belief that the company will have 	
relatively stable cash flows from its retail business and growing 	
distributions from Sunoco Logistics, which should result in financial leverage 	
of about 3x. A ratings upgrade is unlikely in our view, absent the management 	
team embracing a considerably more conservative financial policy. In any 	
event, the rating on Sunoco will likely remain below that of Sunoco Logistics 	
given the cash flow subordination. We could lower the rating if Sunoco's 	
stand-alone financial leverage increases to 4x, or if we lower our ratings on 	
Sunoco Logistics. 	
	
The stable outlook on Sunoco Logistics reflects our expectations that the 	
partnership will maintain financial leverage of about 3.5x, successfully 	
integrate recent acquisitions, and execute its organic growth projects. At 	
this time, we consider an upgrade unlikely given the MLP structure and its 	
relatively modest size. We recognize that financial leverage could spike in 	
the short term, and we could lower the rating if the partnership embraces a 	
more aggressive financial policy, allowing debt to EBITDA to increase above 4x 	
on a sustained basis.	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Rating Criteria For U.S. Midstream Energy Companies, Dec. 18, 2008 	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.	
	
Primary Credit Analyst: Michael V Grande, New York (1) 212-438-2242;	
                        michael_grande@standardandpoors.com	
Secondary Contact: Mark Habib, New York (1) 212-438-6344;	
                   mark_habib@standardandpoors.com

