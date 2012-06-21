版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 22日 星期五 05:11 BJT

CUBESMART/BRIEF (URGENT)

June 21 CubeSmart : * Moodys assigns baa3 rating to CubeSmart, l.p.s senior unsecured note

issuance; outlook remains stable

