TEXT-Fitch takes various actions on PYME Bancaja 5

NEW YORK, June 22 Fitch Ratings has taken various rating actions
on PYME Bancaja 5, F.T.A.'s notes, as follows:
EUR46.9m Class A3 (ISIN ES0372259020):
'AA-sf'; maintained on Rating Watch Negative (RWN)
EUR62.7m Class B (ISIN ES0372259038):
affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Negative
EUR24.1m Class C (ISIN ES0372259046):
affirmed at 'CCCsf'; Recovery Estimate is RE 80%
EUR28.8m Class D (ISIN ES0372259053):
affirmed at 'Csf'; RE 0%
Fitch has maintained the class A3 notes on RWN due to the transaction's
exposure to Banco Santander S.A. (Santander; 'BBB+'/Negative/'F2'). Santander,
which acts as the account bank in the transaction, was downgraded on 11 June
2012 and is currently not an eligible counterparty according to transaction
documentation. Following a downgrade of the account bank, the transaction
documents provide for a 30-day period to implement remedial actions.
The affirmation of the class B and C notes reflects the increase in credit
enhancement, as a result of deleveraging, which offsets deteriorating portfolio
performance. Loans more than 90 days in arrears currently represent 14.8% of the
portfolio balance, up from 5.4% in May 2011.
The Negative Outlook for the class B notes reflects the notes' vulnerability
to rising obligor concentration in the portfolio. The largest obligor currently
accounts for 2.4% of the portfolio balance, up from 2.1% in May 2011.
PYME Bancaja 5, F.T.A. (the issuer) is a static cash flow SME CLO originated
by Caja de Ahorros de Valencia, Castellon y Alicante (Bancaja), now part of
Bankia S.A. ('BBB'/Negative/'F2'). On closing the issuer used the note proceeds
to purchase a EUR1.15bn portfolio of secured and unsecured loans granted to
Spanish small and medium enterprises and self-employed individuals.