TEXT-S&P raises Koch Resources, subsidiary short-term ratings

June 22 - Overview
     -- Under our revised criteria, short-term and long-term ratings for 
issuers are linked through liquidity descriptors, and issuers with long-term 
corporate credit ratings of 'A+' that we also view as having "exceptional" 
liquidity warrant short-term corporate credit ratings of 'A-1+'.
     -- We have raised the short-term corporate credit ratings on U.S. 
commodities company Koch Resources LLC and its wholly owned subsidiary, Flint 
Hills Resources LLC, to 'A-1+' from 'A-1'.
     -- We are affirming the 'A+' long-term corporate credit ratings on both 
entities. 
     -- The stable outlook reflects our view that an upgrade of the long-term 
ratings is relatively unlikely, given the cyclical and volatile nature of the 
businesses in which the group operates.

Rating Action
On June 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its short-term 
corporate credit ratings on Wichita, Kan.-based Koch Resources LLC (KR) and 
its wholly owned subsidiary, Flint Hills Resources LLC (FHR), to 'A-1+' from 
'A-1'. We also raised the commercial paper rating on KR to 'A-1+' from 'A-1'. 
We also affirmed the 'A+' long-term corporate credit ratings on both entities. 
The rating outlook remains stable.

Rationale
The upgrades reflect our application of revised criteria and our view of KR 
and FHR's "exceptional" liquidity. Under our existing liquidity criteria, 
companies with exceptional liquidity should be able to withstand severe 
adverse market conditions over the next two years while still having 
sufficient liquidity to meet their obligations. Our revised criteria regarding 
short-term ratings establish a link of short-term and long-term ratings for 
corporate issuers through our liquidity descriptors. (See Related Criteria And 
Research section.)

The ratings on Koch Resources LLC reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' 
view of its superior credit strength based on the company's "strong" business 
risk position as a diversified concern with interests in energy, chemicals, 
minerals, and commodity trading. The ratings on KR also incorporate our view 
that its financial risk is "modest", given excellent profitability measures, 
very conservative financial policies, and exceptional liquidity. The company's 
diverse operations allow it to maintain very strong financial performance, 
mitigating somewhat the volatility of individual segments over time. KR is 
wholly owned by privately held Koch Industries Inc. (KII; not rated), which is 
one of the largest privately held companies in the world. 

The crude oil refining operations are housed in KR's subsidiary, Flint Hills 
Resources LLC. The ratings on FHR reflect Standard & Poor's view of its strong 
business risk, and its "modest" financial risk. While FHR's business mix is 
narrower than that of its parent, we believe KR and KII view FHR as a core 
holding. We believe it is highly likely that if FHR were to require financial 
support, KR and KII would provide it. For this reason, we rate FHR one notch 
higher than the 'a' standalone credit profile on the company. 

FHR accounts for a large portion of KR's total cash flow. FHR is a top-tier 
U.S. oil refiner, with about 816,000 barrels per day of nameplate refining 
capacity. We believe that the profitable and cash flow-producing refinery 
operations, especially the company's flagship Pine Bend plant near 
Minneapolis, support Flint Hills' credit quality. The Corpus Christi, Texas, 
refinery complex is primarily a light sweet crude facility with a high 
conversion capability and high chemical output in a relatively more 
competitive market. The overall quality of the operations is based on 
meaningful geographic advantages, complex plant configurations that provide 
feedstock flexibility, and efficient operations that keep costs low. These 
factors contribute to the company's ability to remain profitable even during 
severe cyclical downturns. 

FHR owns, partially or wholly, an integrated system of crude and product 
pipelines centered on the refineries, which further enhances its credit 
profile by providing a stable revenue stream during downturns. A half-interest 
in Excel Paralubes, a base lube oil facility in Louisiana, adds to Flint 
Hills' operational strength, as does a strategically integral aromatic and 
olefin chemicals manufacturing operation. As with its refining industry peers, 
FHR is subject to difficult long-range industry fundamentals, including excess 
refining capacity globally and volatile feedstock costs, though the 
light/heavy crude price differential and refining margins are currently highly 
favorable. In all market environments, though, FHR has generally outperformed 
its peers in recent years.

Apart from the mix of businesses that are conducted through FHR, KR is widely 
diversified, being a manufacturer of nitrogen-based fertilizers, which are 
volatile but currently enjoying healthy business conditions; a broker of 
dry-bulk commodity; a manufacturer of process and pollution control equipment; 
an operator of cattle ranches; and a trader of commodities. Among these 
businesses, we believe the trading unit has the potential to significantly 
heighten earnings volatility; however, in our view, risks in this business are 
contained through extensive controls. 

A very conservative financial policy enables KR to pursue strategic asset 
purchases during periods of depressed industry conditions. Financial 
performance fluctuates between good to very robust through all market cycles. 
Charles G. Koch, who has been the top executive at KII since the late 1960s 
and a driving force behind the growth of KII, is now in his mid-70s. Our 
assumption is that when management succession eventually occurs, it will not 
mark a major change in KII's business strategy or financial policies; however, 
this remains a source of some uncertainty.


Liquidity
We view KR's and FHR's liquidity as "exceptional", under our criteria, given 
the following considerations:

     -- We believe sources of liquidity are greater than 2x uses over the next 
two years, as defined under our criteria;
     -- KR and FHR have large cash positions and other significant liquid 
assets, and these exceed total consolidated debt; 
     -- KR and FHR have ample borrowing availability under  committed credit 
facilities, and significant leeway under the facilities' financial covenants;
     -- Even in a cyclical downturn, we believe KR and FHR would be able to 
cover their capital expenditures out of operating cash flow; and, 
     -- Though in a conservative stress scenario KR's trading operations could 
represent a significant call on liquidity, we believe its sources of liquidity 
would be more than sufficient to sustain this.

In our broader assessment of KR's and FHR's financial flexibility, we also 
take account of the potential for them to sell assets if this were necessary 
for them to raise funds, given that KR and FHR operate in a large number of 
discrete businesses. We also take account the potential for them to draw on 
financial support from KII, and KII's other affiliates, although, conversely, 
we believe there is a risk that KR and FHR could be called up to provide 
support to KII and KII's other affiliates under certain scenarios.


Outlook
The rating outlook on KR is stable. Given the cyclicality and volatility of 
the businesses in which KR operates, we consider an upgrade to be unlikely. 
There is some leeway in the rating for KR to pursue additional incremental 
acquisitions, but the rating could be lowered if KR's debt leverage increased 
materially, or if there were a significant reduction in liquidity from its 
current exceptional level.

The outlook on FHR is stable. Given our view that the oil refining industry 
has above-average industry risks, we consider an upgrade on FHR to be unlikely 
in the next two years, notwithstanding FHR's strong competitive position 
within refining and degree of diversity otherwise. The rating could be lowered 
if, contrary to our expectations, FHR's debt leverage increased materially, or 
if there were a significant reduction in liquidity, from its current 
exceptional level.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology: Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage Criteria For 
Corporate And Sovereign Issuers, May 15, 2012
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Principles of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
     -- Stand-Alone Credit Profiles: One Component Of A Rating, Oct. 1, 2010
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria:  Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Short-Term Rating Raised; Outlook Stable
                                        To                 From
Koch Resources LLC
Flint Hills Resources LLC
 Corporate Credit Rating                A+/Stable/A-1+     A+/Stable/A-1

Upgraded
Koch Resources LLC
 Commercial Paper                       A-1+               A-1

Flint Hills Resources LLC*
 Senior unsecured                       A+/A-1+            A+/A-1


*These issues belong to Port of Corpus Christi Authority and are guaranteed by 
Flint Hills Resources LLC.


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

