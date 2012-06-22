TEXT-Fitch raisess Access Bank plc to 'B'/'A-(nga)'

June 22 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Access Bank Plc's (Access)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B' from 'B-'. The ratings upgrade
follows the upgrade of Access's Support Rating to '4' from '5' and the revision
of the bank's Support Rating Floor to 'B' from 'NF'. At the same time, the
bank's National Long-term rating was upgraded to 'A-(nga)' from 'BBB-(nga)' and
its National Short-term rating to 'F2(nga)' from 'F3(nga)'. A full list of
rating actions is at the end of this announcement.
The ratings upgrades reflect Fitch's view of an increased likelihood of support
for Access from the Nigerian authorities if needed. This is driven by Access's
perceived increased systemic importance and enhanced franchise following its
absorption of the acquired rescued bank, Intercontinental Bank Plc. The combined
entity, which was consolidated at end-2011, controls about 8.5% of system
assets.
Access was established in 1989 and provides banking services through a network
of 310 branches and 1,600 ATMs nationwide. The bank has a commercial banking
licence with international authorisation.
The rating actions are as follows:
Access Bank Plc
Long-term foreign currency IDR: upgraded to 'B' from 'B-'. Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term rating: upgraded to 'A-(nga)', from 'BBB-(nga)'
National Short-term rating: upgraded to 'F2(nga)' from 'F3(nga)'
Viability Rating: unaffected at 'b-'
Support Rating: upgraded to '4' from '5'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'B' from 'NF'
