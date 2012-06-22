TEXT-Fitch affirms Pharma Finance 3 Srl notes

June 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Pharma Finance 3 S.r.l.'s class A, B
and C notes as follows:
EUR86.91m class A notes: affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable; Off Rating Watch
Negative (RWN)
EUR6.08m class B notes: affirmed at 'AA-sf'; Outlook Stable; Off RWN
EUR9.5m class C notes: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Following Fitch's publication of its revised counterparty criteria on 30 May
2012, the agency has affirmed the class A and B notes which were previously on
RWN. The class C notes have also been affirmed.
According to the legal documentation, the transaction account bank needs to
maintain a rating of at least 'F1'. However the originator has confirmed the
intention to keep Intesa Sanpaolo ('A-'/Negative/'F2') as transaction account
bank and to amend the legal documentation so that the minimum required rating
would be lowered to 'F2'. Pharma Finance 3 was subsequently placed on RWN
awaiting the publication of the agency's revised counterparty criteria
consistent with the ratings of the senior notes.
The transaction has ended its warehouse phase in December 2010 and has started
to amortise in September 2011, allowing an increase of the available credit
enhancement to the rated notes.
The European Investment Fund (EIF) is the guarantor of the class C notes and
will cover any interest or principal shortfall under the class C notes. Its
ratings have remained at 'AAA'/Stable/'F1+' since closing.
