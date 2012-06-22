版本:
TEXT-S&P cuts Central European Media Enterprises

June 22 - Overview
     -- Bermuda-registered TV broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises 
Ltd. (CME) has completed the repurchase of its 2014 notes at a price
below face value. We assess the tender offer as distressed and the completed 
transaction as tantamount to default. 
     -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on CME to 'SD' from 'CC' 
and the issue rating on the 2014 notes to 'D' from 'C'. Issue ratings on the 
other outstanding notes remain unchanged.  
     -- Subsequent to the downgrade and the review of CME's capital structure 
and liquidity position post tender offer, we are raising our corporate credit 
rating on CME to 'B-' from 'SD', and the issue rating on the 2014 notes to 
'CCC+' from 'D'. 
     -- The stable outlook reflects the support that CME will receive from its 
main shareholder over the coming months to help it reduce part of its sizable 
debt maturities, resulting in a moderate improvement of its liquidity 
position. 

Rating Action
On June 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term 
corporate credit rating on Bermuda-registered emerging markets TV broadcaster 
Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (CME) to 'SD' (selective default) from 
'CC' on completion of the below par debt repurchase on its EUR148 million, or 
EUR87.5 million now outstanding after the debt buy back, senior secured notes 
due 2014.

At the same time, we lowered our issue rating on the group's 2014 notes to 'D' 
from 'C'. The issue ratings on CME's $130 million, or $21 million now 
outstanding after the debt buy back, senior secured convertible notes due 2013 
and the EUR375 million notes due 2016 issued at Central European Media 
Enterprises Ltd remain unchanged at 'C'. The issue rating on CME's EUR170 
million senior secured notes due 2017 issued by CME's subsidiary CET 21 
spol.s.r.o. (CET 21; not rated) also remains unchanged at 'CC'. 

Following the downgrade, and to reflect CME's business and financial risk 
profiles after the completion of its debt repurchases, we raised the rating to 
'B-' from 'SD'. The outlook is stable. 

We also raised to 'CCC+' from 'C' the issue ratings on CME's $21 million 
senior secured convertible notes due 2013, and its EUR375 million notes due 
2016, and to 'CCC+' from 'D' the issue rating on the EUR87.5 million notes due 
2014. At the same time we raised to 'B-' from 'CC' our issue rating on the 
EUR170 million senior secured notes due 2017. 

Rationale
The downgrade to 'SD' reflects the completion of CME's debt repurchase of its 
2014 notes at a price below face value. We consider the group's repurchase of 
EUR60.5 million of its 2014 notes at a price of 93.75% to be tantamount to 
default under our criteria (see "Rating Implications Of Exchange Offers And 
Similar Restructurings, Update," published May 12, 2009, on RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal). 

The subsequent rating upgrade to 'B-' reflects our view of CME's business and 
financial risk profiles after the completion of its debt repurchases. The 
rating reflects our view of the group's "highly leveraged" financial risk 
profile and "weak" business risk profile, which remain unchanged following its 
debt restructuring. 

Our view of CME's financial risk profile incorporates the completion of its 
$180 million debt buyback and its $89 million private equity placement, which 
repaid part of the loans used to fund the debt repurchasing and provided by 
key shareholder Time Warner Inc. (BBB/Stable/A-2).  

We view our 'B-' long-term rating on CME as primarily constrained by the 
group's notable lack of positive free cash flow generation, significant 
remaining debt maturities starting in 2014, and still-high leverage after its 
debt restructuring. That said, we view Time Warner's ownership and current 
financial support as a stabilizing factor for the group's liquidity and 
overall ratings. Under our assumptions of flat- to low-single-digit revenue 
growth on a like-for-like basis and an EBITDA margin in the low 20s, we 
anticipate that CME's adjusted leverage--pro forma for the second planned 
private equity placement--should decrease to 5.9x in 2012. This compares with 
our previous expectation of 6.8x before the debt restructuring announcement. 

This is a high level of leverage, but we assume that the debt repurchases and 
two subsequent equity placements, mostly guaranteed by Time Warner, should 
result in a reduction of CME's debt by slightly more than $180 million. We 
assume that the equity increases, one of which still remains to be executed 
over the next few months, will enable Time Warner to increase its stake in CME 
to 49.9%, and its weight in the group's strategic and financial policy 
decisions. Although we view Time Warner's financial support for CME 
positively, we believe that it is currently insufficient for CME to fully meet 
its remaining debt maturities starting in 2014.

CME will face more significant debt maturities in 2014 of approximately $150 
million, of which about $40 million is a revolving credit facility (RCF). 
Given our expectation of neutral free operating cash flow (FOCF) in 2012, we 
continue to view CME's liquidity as a constraint for the rating since it 
relies solely on cash balances, part of which, in our opinion, the group needs 
to maintain as a buffer to fund ongoing operations. Our liquidity assessment 
also reflects our view that the challenging macroeconomic environments in 
countries where CME operates and the group's exposure to volatile advertising 
spending and currency swings could cause earnings to substantially weaken and 
FOCF to turn negative. 

Liquidity
We view CME's liquidity as "less than adequate" under our criteria. We believe 
CME's current debt reduction efforts are insufficient to improve liquidity to 
a level we would view as "adequate." In addition, although we currently 
estimate that CME's sources of liquidity should cover its liquidity uses by 
about 1.2x over the next 12 months, we note that this ratio could be volatile 
and potentially fall below 1.2x over coming months. In particular, we believe 
the group remains exposed to significant adverse exchange rate movements in 
its local currencies--in which it collects revenues--against the U.S. dollar, 
since its debt is not hedged against such movements. 

Other factors on which we base our liquidity assessment are: 

     -- Our opinion that CME needs to permanently maintain significant minimum 
cash balances to fund working capital and other potential business needs.
     -- Poor FOCF generation. We expect CME to generate neutral free cash flow 
over 2012. That said, depending on the future development of advertising 
markets and foreign exchange, there is a significant risk that free cash flow  
could turn negative in 2012. We therefore believe CME's current liquidity 
position offers limited protection against a substantial deterioration in 
operating conditions. 
     -- The unavailability of CME's Czech koruna (CZK) 1.5 billion 
(approximately $80 million) RCF, as it has been fully drawn to extend 
short-term debt maturities. 
     -- CME's limited access to capital markets, in our view, given its high 
leverage, and poor prospects for positive free cash flow generation, which we 
forecast at about $10 million in 2012.
     -- Our view that Time Warner's current financial support is not providing 
a satisfactory level of comfort for CME's ability to fully meet its upcoming 
significant debt maturities

Recovery analysis
Under our first rating change, we lowered the rating on the group's EUR87.5 
million senior secured notes due 2014 to 'D' from 'C ' after completion of the 
related below-par debt repurchase, and left unchanged at 'C' OK ratings on 
CME's $21 million senior secured convertible notes due 2013, and the EUR375 
million notes due 2016 issued at Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. We 
also left unchanged at 'CC' the rating on CME's EUR170 million senior secured 
notes due 2017 issued by CME's subsidiary CET 21.
 
Under our second rating change, we raised to 'CCC+' from 'C' the issue ratings 
on CME's 2013 and 2016 notes, and to 'CCC+' from 'D' the issue rating of the 
2014 million notes. The ratings on the 2013, 2014 and 2016 notes are one notch 
below the corporate credit rating. We also raised to 'B-' from 'CC' our issue 
rating on the 2017 notes. 

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects the current financial support provided by Time 
Warner, as well as our expectation that CME will increase nominal EBITDA over 
the next 12 to 18 months, resulting in a substantial improvement in leverage 
compared with 2011 during the period. The stable outlook also incorporates our 
expectation that CME will maintain approximately $120 million in cash balances 
as a liquidity buffer to absorb potential unexpected setbacks stemming from 
what we view as volatile advertising market conditions in the countries where 
it operates. 

We could downgrade the ratings if CME' cash burn was significantly higher than 
we expect in 2012. We could also take a negative rating action if we believed 
the group was unlikely to generate sufficient positive cash flow generation 
after 2012 to fund its significant debt maturities from 2014 onward without 
any further financial support from Time Warner.

We could raise the ratings if CME posted  nominal EBITDA growth at a higher 
level than we currently expect, resulting in substantial improvement in 
liquidity through significant prospects for positive free cash flow 
generation, and a faster move to a rate of deleveraging below 5.0x. We view 
this scenario as unlikely over the next 12 to 18 months. We might also 
consider a positive rating action if we saw more pronounced financial support 
from Time Warner to address CME's remaining debt maturities.   

Related Criteria And Research
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 
May 27, 2009
     -- Rating Implications Of Exchange Offers And Similar Restructurings, 
Update, May 12, 2009

Ratings List
Downgraded
                                        To                 From
Central European Media Enterprises Ltd.
 Corporate Credit Rating                SD/--              CC/Negative/--

Senior Secured                          D                  C
EUR 150 mil nts due 05/15/2014

Ratings Affirmed

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd.
 Senior Secured                         C
 $475 mil 3.5% due 03/15/2013
 EUR 440 mil 11.65% nts due 09/15/201600                 

CET 21 spol.s.r.o.
 Senior Secured                         CC 

Upgraded
                                        To                 From
Central European Media Enterprises Ltd.
 Corporate Credit Rating                B-                 SD/--              
 Senior Secured                         CCC+               D


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

