TEXT-S&P: Horace Mann rating unaffected by CEO transition

Nov 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Horace Mann Educators Corp. (BBB/Stable/--) are not affected by the announced transition agreement regarding Chief Executive Officer Peter H. Heckman, in light of his retirement eligibility. The transition agreement provides that Mr. Heckman will provide continued service as CEO, and transitional services to his successor through Dec. 31, 2013. Meanwhile, the Board of Director's Succession Planning Committee has engaged an executive search firm to assist in selecting a new CEO, considering both internal and external candidates. We don't believe the departure of Mr. Heckman by year-end 2013 is a concern given the solid management team in place at the executive and operating-company level and the company's extensive transition planning.
FRANKFURT, March 2 German consumer products group Henkel said it had submitted a binding offer to buy the global Darex Packaging Technologies business from GCP Applied Technologies for $1.05 billion on a cash and debt free basis.
NEW YORK, March 2 Snap Inc's in-demand shares are set to start trading in New York on Thursday after the owner of the popular Snapchat messaging app raised $3.4 billion in its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, above its price expectations.