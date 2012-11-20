TEXT-Fitch affirms Cincinnati Financial Corp's ratings

Nov 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A+' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of Cincinnati Financial Corporation's (CINF) three standard market property and casualty insurance subsidiaries and its life insurance subsidiary. Fitch has also affirmed the following ratings for CINF: --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full rating list follows at the end of this press release. The affirmation reflects CINF's balance sheet strengths, including: conservative operating subsidiary capitalization, sizable holding company cash and marketable securities position, moderate holding company financial leverage ratio (FLR) and well managed property/casualty (P/C) loss reserves. P/C operating leverage averaged 0.81x from 2007 to 2011, and the lead subsidiary's NAIC RBC was 396% at year-end 2011. Holding company cash and the FLR were $1.2 billion and 15.8%, respectively at Sept. 30, 2012. The company has reported favorable prior-year reserve development in each of the last 23 years. Rating concerns are principally related to the challenges posed by competitive market conditions and CINF's exposure to regional natural catastrophes and other weather-related losses. The P/C segment reported a combined ratio of 101.1% through nine months of 2012, following underwriting losses annually since 2007, with catastrophe losses continuing to exceed the company's 10-year average of 5.4% of earned premiums. Fitch believes CINF's losses related to Hurricane Sandy will be modest as the company is not active in New Jersey and has less than 1% market share in the states most impacted by the storm. However, after adjusting for catastrophe losses, Fitch believes CINF's underwriting performance has deteriorated relative to the industry and regional peers. On an accident year basis, excluding catastrophes, the company's GAAP combined ratio averaged 105.3% for 2008-2011, although it improved to 98.8% through nine months of 2012. CINF has implemented a number of technology initiatives including the use of predictive modeling tools that are anticipated to improve underwriting expertise and loss ratios over time. Fitch's rating rationale anticipates P/C net earned premiums to policyholder surplus to remain below 1.0x, financial leverage ratio to remain below 20%, the lead P/C subsidiary's NAIC RBC ratio to remain greater than 375% and the life company's RBC ratio to remain greater than 350%. Fitch also assumes that CINF will continue to maintain cash and marketable securities at the holding company -- at least while underwriting performance is weak -- to exceed annual shareholder dividends and interest expense, which in recent years is approximately $300 million. The key rating trigger that could lead to a downgrade is a combined ratio exceeding 105% on a sustained basis, which is worse than the median credit sector factor for companies with an 'A' IFS rating. Deterioration in current balance sheet strengths as defined in the previous paragraph could also lead to a downgrade. Fitch considers a rating upgrade to be unlikely in the near term due to CINF's regional footprint and concentrated Midwest catastrophe exposures. Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade over the longer term include a material and sustained improvement on recent underwriting performance and improved catastrophe and overall risk management through difficult underwriting and economic conditions. Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: Cincinnati Financial Corporation --IDR at 'A-'; --6.92% senior debentures due May 15, 2028 at 'BBB+'; --6.90% senior debentures due May 15, 2028 at 'BBB+'; --6.125% senior notes due Nov. 1, 2034 at 'BBB+'. The Cincinnati Insurance Company The Cincinnati Casualty Company The Cincinnati Indemnity Company The Cincinnati Life Insurance Company --IFS at 'A+'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Oct. 18, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology - Amended