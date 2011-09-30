Text-S&P revises Intersil outlook to positive

Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)
-- U.S. analog semiconductor manufacturer Intersil has modestly improved its financial risk profile through stable EBITDA generation since the acquisition of Techwell Inc. in 2010.
-- We are revising our 'BB-' rating outlook on the company to positive from stable.
-- We are also assigning a 'BB+' issue rating to the new $325 million senior secured credit facility, with a recovery rating of '1'.
-- The positive rating outlook reflects the potential for an upgrade if
Intersil can sustain leverage below 3x over the next several quarters while
generating positive discretionary cash flow.
SAN FRANCISCO (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 30, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services said today that it revised its rating outlook on Milpitas,
Calif.-based Intersil (ISIL.O) Corp. to positive from stable. At the same time,
we
affirmed our existing 'BB-' corporate credit ratings on the company and
assigned a new 'BB+' issue-level rating to the $325 million senior secured
revolving credit facility.
"The revision of the outlook to positive reflects Intersil's modestly improved
credit profile since the acquisition of Techwell in 2010," said Standard &
Poor's credit analyst Andrew Chang, "as well as our expectation that the
company will sustain its prudent financial risk profile through an industry
cycle." Intersil's revenues and profitability are likely to decline in the
near term due to macro headwinds but we expect the company to generate
positive cash flow through the cycle, and that liquidity will not be
compromised by shareholder returns. Intersil's midtier competitive position
and weak revenue growth relative to peers are partial offsets.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Industry Economic Outlook: Credit Quality Continues To Improve For U.S. High-Tech Issuers, July 12, 2011
-- Global High-Tech Issuers, Strongest To Weakest, April 8, 2011
-- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Andrew Chang, San Francisco (1) 415-371-5043;
andrew_chang@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Joseph Spence, New York (1) 212-438-6225;
joseph_spence@standardandpoors.com (New York Ratings team) (email: Harold.Barnett@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters messaging: harold.barnett.thomsonreuters.net; Tel: +1-646-223-4186))
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.