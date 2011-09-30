版本:
Text-S&P revises Intersil outlook to positive

(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)
  -- U.S. analog semiconductor manufacturer Intersil has modestly improved
its financial risk profile through stable EBITDA generation since the
acquisition of Techwell Inc. in 2010.
  -- We are revising our 'BB-' rating outlook on the company to positive
from stable.
  -- We are also assigning a 'BB+' issue rating to the new $325 million
senior secured credit facility, with a recovery rating of '1'.
  -- The positive rating outlook reflects the potential for an upgrade if
Intersil can sustain leverage below 3x over the next several quarters while
generating positive discretionary cash flow.
SAN FRANCISCO (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 30, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services said today that it revised its rating outlook on Milpitas,
Calif.-based Intersil (ISIL.O) Corp. to positive from stable. At the same time,
we
affirmed our existing 'BB-' corporate credit ratings on the company and
assigned a new 'BB+' issue-level rating to the $325 million senior secured
revolving credit facility.
"The revision of the outlook to positive reflects Intersil's modestly improved
credit profile since the acquisition of Techwell in 2010," said Standard &
Poor's credit analyst Andrew Chang, "as well as our expectation that the
company will sustain its prudent financial risk profile through an industry
cycle." Intersil's revenues and profitability are likely to decline in the
near term due to macro headwinds but we expect the company to generate
positive cash flow through the cycle, and that liquidity will not be
compromised by shareholder returns. Intersil's midtier competitive position
and weak revenue growth relative to peers are partial offsets.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
  -- Industry Economic Outlook: Credit Quality Continues To Improve For
U.S. High-Tech Issuers, July 12, 2011
  -- Global High-Tech Issuers, Strongest To Weakest, April 8, 2011
  -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global
High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.
Primary Credit Analyst: Andrew Chang, San Francisco (1) 415-371-5043;
                     andrew_chang@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Joseph Spence, New York (1) 212-438-6225;
                joseph_spence@standardandpoors.com
(New York Ratings team)
(email: Harold.Barnett@thomsonreuters.com;
Reuters messaging: harold.barnett.thomsonreuters.net; Tel: +1-646-223-4186))

