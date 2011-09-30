Text-Fitch affirms Blade Engine; outlook now negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency.) CHICAGO, September 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings affirms Blade ( BLX.N ) Engine Securitization LTD as follows: --Series 2006-1 A-1 floating rate notes at 'Asf'; Outlook to Negative from Stable; --Series 2006-1 A-2 fixed rate notes at 'Asf'; Outlook to Negative from Stable; --Series 2006-1 B floating rate notes at 'BBBsf'; Outlook to Negative from Stable. The Outlook revision to Negative from Stable reflects Fitch's concerns regarding the long-term cashflow generation capabilities of the engine pool supporting the transaction. Approximately 20% of the engines support out-of-production aircraft. In addition, there are notable concentrations of engines which support certain aircraft types approaching their potential end of production, such as the Boeing 767. As certain supported aircraft fleets exit production and shrink over time, the ability of the trust to generate cashflow from the assets will decrease. Fitch considered this risk in its cashflow runs. Under its cashflow analysis, each class of notes was able to withstand Fitch's 'BBBsf' stressed-case cash flow scenarios, while the series 2006-1 A notes were found to be modestly short of passing certain 'Asf' stressed-case scenarios. However, Fitch has not downgraded the notes at this time since performance to date has been consistent, leverage has improved, the transaction has a long remaining term, and the currently strong airline operating environment could support improving lease rates in the near term. Leverage, as measured by loan to value (LTV) ratios, has improved in large part due to the ability of the engines to maintain their value through regularly scheduled maintenance. Fitch will continue to closely monitor this transaction and will take future additional rating action as warranted by performance and the future expectations for the portfolio of engines. Contact: Primary Analyst Peter Manofsky Associate Director +1-312-368-2068 Fitch, Inc. 70 W Madison St. Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Bradley Sohl +1-312-368-3127 Committee Chair John Bella Managing Director +1-212-908-0243 (New York Ratings team) (email: Harold.Barnett@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters messaging: harold.barnett.thomsonreuters.net; Tel: +1-646-223-4186))