Text-Fitch affirms Blade Engine; outlook now negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)
CHICAGO, September 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings affirms Blade (BLX.N) Engine
Securitization LTD as follows:
--Series 2006-1 A-1 floating rate notes at 'Asf'; Outlook to Negative from
Stable;
--Series 2006-1 A-2 fixed rate notes at 'Asf'; Outlook to Negative from Stable;
--Series 2006-1 B floating rate notes at 'BBBsf'; Outlook to Negative from
Stable.
The Outlook revision to Negative from Stable reflects Fitch's concerns
regarding
the long-term cashflow generation capabilities of the engine pool supporting
the
transaction. Approximately 20% of the engines support out-of-production
aircraft. In addition, there are notable concentrations of engines which
support
certain aircraft types approaching their potential end of production, such as
the Boeing 767. As certain supported aircraft fleets exit production and shrink
over time, the ability of the trust to generate cashflow from the assets will
decrease. Fitch considered this risk in its cashflow runs.
Under its cashflow analysis, each class of notes was able to withstand Fitch's
'BBBsf' stressed-case cash flow scenarios, while the series 2006-1 A notes were
found to be modestly short of passing certain 'Asf' stressed-case scenarios.
However, Fitch has not downgraded the notes at this time since performance to
date has been consistent, leverage has improved, the transaction has a long
remaining term, and the currently strong airline operating environment could
support improving lease rates in the near term. Leverage, as measured by loan
to
value (LTV) ratios, has improved in large part due to the ability of the
engines
to maintain their value through regularly scheduled maintenance.
Fitch will continue to closely monitor this transaction and will take future
additional rating action as warranted by performance and the future
expectations
for the portfolio of engines.
