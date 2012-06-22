TEXT-Fitch rates Delmarva Power & Light mortgage bonds 'A'

June 22 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A' rating to Delmarva Power & Light
Company's (Delmarva) issuance of $250 million of 4%, secured first mortgage
bonds due in 2042. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Net proceeds from the offering will be used for general corporate purposes
including repayment of approximately $215 million of commercial paper
outstanding and redemption of $31 million of tax exempt debt. Delmarva typically
issues commercial paper to temporarily finance ongoing capital investment
(capex) projects.
Delmarva's ratings reflect:
--Stable and predictable cash flows generated from its regulated electric
transmission and distribution and gas distribution businesses;
--Constructive regulatory mechanisms with complete pass-through of purchased
power costs as well as tariff decoupling in Maryland which minimizes volumetric
risks and expected decoupling in Delaware in 2013;
--Manageable, albeit large, capex program primarily representing the in-service
date postponement of the Mid-Atlantic Power Pathway (MAPP) transmission project
from 2015 to the 2019 to 2021 time period;
--Reliance on parent, Pepco Holdings, Inc. ('BBB' IDR, Stable Outlook) for
equity to maintain the capital structure.
General Rate Cases
Delmarva filed Distribution Rate Cases in both Delaware and Maryland in December
2011 seeking revenues increases of $31.8 million and $25.2 million,
respectively, based on an authorized Return on Equity of 10.75%. In both
filings, Delmarva requested measures to reduce regulatory including fully
forecasted test years and trackers for recovery of distribution reliability
investments. The requests also include recovery of operating and capital costs
from Hurricane Irene which struck the service territory in August 2011.
Financial Results
2012 is off to a weak start reflecting one of the warmest heating seasons on
record which affected all of Delmarva's business lines including electricity
transmission and distribution, electricity supply, and natural gas distribution.
Higher approved distribution and transmission tariffs as well as decoupling in
Maryland offset some of the mild weather impact and Fitch expects earnings and
leverage measures to remain stable in 2012 through 2014. Key credit measures,
including EBITDA to Interest at approximately 5.0x and Debt to EBITDA at
approximately 3.8x to 4.0x are forecasted through 2014.
Capex Spending
Despite the postponement in building the MAPP transmission project, Delmarva
projects a still heavy capex budget of approximately $1.7 billion for the
five-year period from 2012 to 2016. Capex includes regulated investments in
transmission and system reliability projects as well as maintenance projects in
its jurisdictions. Capex remains large relative to Delmarva's size as measured
by the existing $1.6 billion total regulated rate base or shareholder's equity
of $873 million. Delmarva will be reliant on external funding, including equity
infusions from its parent, Pepco Holding, to maintain its capital structure.
Catalysts For Future Rating Actions
Inadequate return on investment and regulatory lag are the largest risks to
bondholders. A downgrade could occur Debt to EBITDA rose above 4.2x.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria & Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011);
--'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria For Utilities' (May 3, 2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Utilities