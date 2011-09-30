版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 1日 星期六 01:19 BJT

Text-S&P raises Abitibibowater CCR to BB-

(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)
 -- We are raising our long-term corporate credit rating on AbitibiBowater
ABH.TO Inc. (ABI) to 'BB-' from 'B+'.
 -- At the same time, Standard & Poor's is raising its issue-level rating
on ABI's secured debt to 'BB-' from 'B+'. The recovery rating is unchanged at
'3'.
 -- The upgrade reflects our opinion of the company's improving
profitability and recent reduction in debt.
  -- The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's expectations that the
company will continue to generate positive cash flows and use excess cash
flows to pay down secured notes.
TORONTO (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 30, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today said it raised its long-term corporate credit rating on AbitibiBowater
Inc. (ABI) to 'BB-' from 'B+'. The outlook is stable.
At the same time, we raised our issue-level rating on ABI's secured debt to
'BB-' from 'B+'. The recovery rating is unchanged at '3', reflecting what we
consider meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in a default scenario. (For the
complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the research report to be
published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal immediately following
this media release.)
"We base the upgrade on our opinion of ABI's improving profitability and
recent reduction in debt,' said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Jatinder
Mall.
The ratings on ABI reflect what Standard & Poor's views as the company's
strong market position in the North American newsprint, and uncoated and
coated papers sectors; a considerably improved cost structure; and
significantly lower debt levels and fixed charges after emerging from
bankruptcy. These strengths are somewhat offset, in our opinion, by the
secular decline demand in North America for a number of the company's paper
products, the inherent volatility in pulp and paper prices, and ABI's exposure
to the cyclical U.S. housing construction market through its wood products
business.
ABI is North America's largest newsprint producer, with about 3 million metric
tons of operating capacity. The company also produces a wide range of
commercial printing and packaging papers, market pulp, and wood products. It
owns or operates 19 pulp and paper mills and 24 wood products facilities in
the U.S., Canada, and South Korea.
The stable outlook on ABI reflects our view that, despite lower demand for
newsprint, prices should remain stable in the near term and the company will
continue to generate positive free cash flows. We expect ABI to use some of
the excess cash to pay down debt and leverage to improve further from current
levels. We could lower the ratings if a greater-than-expected decline in paper
demand combined with newsprint prices below US$575 per ton, leading to
leverage above 4.5x or a change in financial policy, leads to an aggressive
financial risk profile. An upgrade in the near term is limited given the
company's business risk profile.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
  -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
  -- Criteria  Corporates  General:Methodology And Assumptions: Standard
& Poor's Standardizes Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, July
2, 2010
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.
Primary Credit Analyst: Jatinder Mall, Toronto (1) 416-507-2544;
                     jatinder_mall@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Rahul Arora, Toronto (416) 507-3228;
                rahul_arora2@standardandpoors.com
(New York Ratings team)
(email: Harold.Barnett@thomsonreuters.com;
Reuters messaging: harold.barnett.thomsonreuters.net; Tel: +1-646-223-4186))

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐