Text-S&P raises Abitibibowater CCR to BB

(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)

-- We are raising our long-term corporate credit rating on AbitibiBowater ABH.TO Inc. (ABI) to 'BB-' from 'B+'.

-- At the same time, Standard & Poor's is raising its issue-level rating on ABI's secured debt to 'BB-' from 'B+'. The recovery rating is unchanged at '3'.

-- The upgrade reflects our opinion of the company's improving profitability and recent reduction in debt.

-- The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's expectations that the company will continue to generate positive cash flows and use excess cash flows to pay down secured notes. TORONTO (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 30, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it raised its long-term corporate credit rating on AbitibiBowater Inc. (ABI) to 'BB-' from 'B+'. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we raised our issue-level rating on ABI's secured debt to 'BB-' from 'B+'. The recovery rating is unchanged at '3', reflecting what we consider meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in a default scenario. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the research report to be published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal immediately following this media release.) "We base the upgrade on our opinion of ABI's improving profitability and recent reduction in debt,' said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Jatinder Mall. The ratings on ABI reflect what Standard & Poor's views as the company's strong market position in the North American newsprint, and uncoated and coated papers sectors; a considerably improved cost structure; and significantly lower debt levels and fixed charges after emerging from bankruptcy. These strengths are somewhat offset, in our opinion, by the secular decline demand in North America for a number of the company's paper products, the inherent volatility in pulp and paper prices, and ABI's exposure to the cyclical U.S. housing construction market through its wood products business. ABI is North America's largest newsprint producer, with about 3 million metric tons of operating capacity. The company also produces a wide range of commercial printing and packaging papers, market pulp, and wood products. It owns or operates 19 pulp and paper mills and 24 wood products facilities in the U.S., Canada, and South Korea. The stable outlook on ABI reflects our view that, despite lower demand for newsprint, prices should remain stable in the near term and the company will continue to generate positive free cash flows. We expect ABI to use some of the excess cash to pay down debt and leverage to improve further from current levels. We could lower the ratings if a greater-than-expected decline in paper demand combined with newsprint prices below US$575 per ton, leading to leverage above 4.5x or a change in financial policy, leads to an aggressive financial risk profile. An upgrade in the near term is limited given the company's business risk profile. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.

