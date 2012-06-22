TEXT-Fitch affirms Emirates Telecom at 'A+'

June 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed UAE-based state-owned Emirates
Telecommunications Corporation's (Etisalat) long-term foreign currency
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook.
The IDR reflects the expectation that Etisalat's management will maintain a
conservative financial policy, with a maximum gross debt/EBITDA of 2.5 times
(x), and continue to generate a substantial majority of group EBITDA (more than
75%) from the local UAE market through 2013. Fitch notes the growing pressure on
group operating margins, but still sees the net cash position of the company and
free cash flow (FCF) generation of the local UAE business as vital to the
company's international expansion plans in the medium term.
Etisalat's IDR is based on Fitch's assessment of the sovereign's
creditworthiness, given Etisalat's strong operational and strategic ties with
the UAE. Etisalat is 60.03%-owned by the state, and it is stipulated by law that
state ownership cannot fall below 60%. Fitch's approach - and top-down
methodology - takes into account the assumed government support in line with
Fitch's parent and subsidiary rating linkage methodology. Fitch views government
support as integral to the company's international expansion plans.
The UAE mobile market is mature, with growth prospects mainly in mobile
broadband, and the company's international mobile operations in Egypt and
Nigeria will be its major source of expansion. Fitch notes that falling average
revenue per user (ARPU) mainly on the fixed-line and prepaid segment and
operating margins in the local market - due to elevated competition from a more
financially flexible Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company in its
fourth year of operations - will continue to pressure the group operating
margins.
Etisalat operates in a protected duopoly environment in UAE where both existing
operators are owned by the state, but the ratings also take into consideration
other potential regulatory and competitive challenges in the local market, such
as the introduction of mobile number portability in Q3-Q412. Fitch also does not
expect the entry of a third mobile operator into the UAE market in 2012-2013.
Capex requirements for the international businesses have eased after the
write-down of its investment in India. However, the company's cash-circulation
ability from international operations is limited as the company does not control
its second most important asset Mobily of Saudi Arabia. Fitch expects Etisalat
to streamline its international operations over the next few years and divest
some of its small and little profit making operations. Fitch also takes comfort
from the fact that despite exposure to higher operational & credit risk in
countries such as Afghanistan, Nigeria and Egypt, the bulk of the revenues and
EBITDA will come from the UAE market.
The rating could experience potential downward pressure from any change in the
sovereign's creditworthiness, or evidence of a significant weakening of the
parent/subsidiary linkage. A fall in the share of EBITDA derived from the UAE to
below 50% of consolidated EBITDA, or any large debt-financed acquisition without
governmental support, would increase Etisalat's risk profile. Fitch considers
this unlikely over the medium term, and the agency would consider the legal,
operational and strategic links before taking any action.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
