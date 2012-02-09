版本:
TEXT-S&P rates Central Maine Power commercial paper 'A-2'

Feb 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its
'A-2' short-term rating to Central Maine Power Co.'s (CMP) $350 million 3(a)3
commercial paper program. At the same time, we assigned our 'A-2' short-term
corporate credit rating to the company. The company expects to use the new
commercial paper program for working capital needs and other corporate purposes.
Backing the program will be the company's existing $600 million joint revolving
credit facility that terminates July 15, 2016.	
	

RATINGS LIST	
Central Maine Power Co.	
Long-term corporate credit rating     BBB+/Stable	
	
New Ratings	
Short-term corporate credit rating    A-2	
Commercial paper                      A-2	
	
	
