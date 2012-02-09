版本:
2012年 2月 10日 星期五 01:23 BJT

TEXT-S&P puts SEMCO Energy ratings on watch positive

Feb 9 -     -- AltaGas Ltd. (BBB/Stable/--) is purchasing
U.S. natural gas 	
distribution company SEMCO Holding Co., the parent of SEMCO Energy Inc., from 	
Continental Energy Systems LLC (CES; unrated) for $1.14 billion. Upon close, 	
we expect to link SEMCO's ratings with those of AltaGas. 	
     -- We are placing our 'BBB-' corporate credit and 'BBB+' issue-level 	
ratings on SEMCO on CreditWatch with positive implications.	
    	
     Feb 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it placed its ratings
on SEMCO Energy Inc. (SEMCO) on CreditWatch with positive implications.	
	
The CreditWatch positive status stems from SEMCO's acquisition by a higher 	
rated Canadian company, AltaGas. Consequently, we no longer base the ratings 	
on the consolidated credit profile of former parent CES. 	
	
"We view the announced transaction to be positive for SEMCO because it will no 	
longer be exposed to weaker cash flows for CES's other subsidiary New Mexico 	
Gas Co. Inc.," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Manish Consul. 	
	
SEMCO owns regulated natural gas distribution and transmission assets in 	
Michigan and Alaska, and is building a regulated natural gas storage facility 	
in Alaska.	
	
The CreditWatch positive listing reflects the stronger consolidated credit 	
profile of AltaGas. We expect SEMCO to be an integral part of AltaGas, 	
providing between one-quarter to one-third of overall cash flows. When the 	
acquisition is complete, we would likely raise SEMCO's rating to that of 	
AltaGas. We expect the sale to close by the third quarter of 2012, when we 	
will remove the ratings from CreditWatch.	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
Criteria: Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The 	
Investor-Owned Utilities Industry, Nov. 26, 2008	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.	
	
Primary Credit Analyst: Manish Consul, New York (1) 212-438-3870;	
                        manish_consul@standardandpoors.com	
Secondary Contact: Michael V Grande, New York (1) 212-438-2242;	
                   michael_grande@standardandpoors.com

