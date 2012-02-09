TEXT-S&P puts SEMCO Energy ratings on watch positive

Feb 9 - -- AltaGas Ltd. (BBB/Stable/--) is purchasing U.S. natural gas distribution company SEMCO Holding Co., the parent of SEMCO Energy Inc., from Continental Energy Systems LLC (CES; unrated) for $1.14 billion. Upon close, we expect to link SEMCO's ratings with those of AltaGas. -- We are placing our 'BBB-' corporate credit and 'BBB+' issue-level ratings on SEMCO on CreditWatch with positive implications. Feb 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it placed its ratings on SEMCO Energy Inc. (SEMCO) on CreditWatch with positive implications. The CreditWatch positive status stems from SEMCO's acquisition by a higher rated Canadian company, AltaGas. Consequently, we no longer base the ratings on the consolidated credit profile of former parent CES. "We view the announced transaction to be positive for SEMCO because it will no longer be exposed to weaker cash flows for CES's other subsidiary New Mexico Gas Co. Inc.," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Manish Consul. SEMCO owns regulated natural gas distribution and transmission assets in Michigan and Alaska, and is building a regulated natural gas storage facility in Alaska. The CreditWatch positive listing reflects the stronger consolidated credit profile of AltaGas. We expect SEMCO to be an integral part of AltaGas, providing between one-quarter to one-third of overall cash flows. When the acquisition is complete, we would likely raise SEMCO's rating to that of AltaGas. We expect the sale to close by the third quarter of 2012, when we will remove the ratings from CreditWatch. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH Criteria: Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Investor-Owned Utilities Industry, Nov. 26, 2008 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Manish Consul, New York (1) 212-438-3870; manish_consul@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Michael V Grande, New York (1) 212-438-2242; michael_grande@standardandpoors.com