TEXT-S&P rates Cogeco Cable notes

Feb 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it assigned its 'BBB'
debt rating, and '1' recovery rating, to Montreal-based Cogeco Cable Inc.'s
 proposed C$200 million 4.925% senior secured debentures series 3, due
Feb. 14, 2022. These new debentures rank pari passu with all existing and future
first-lien, senior secured indebtedness and contain total debt leverage ratio
financial covenants.	
	
We rate the notes 'BBB' (two notches higher than the corporate credit rating 	
on Cogeco Cable), with a recovery rating of '1', indicating lenders can expect 	
very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of default. The notes are being 	
issued under the company's C$750 million short-form base shelf prospectus 	
filed Dec. 16, 2010. We understand that Cogeco Cable will use the net proceeds 	
from this offering to repay amounts outstanding under its term revolving 	
facilities, for working capital, and for general corporate purposes.	
	
"The 'BB+' long-term corporate credit rating and stable outlook on Cogeco 	
Cable reflect what we view as the satisfactory business risk profile of the 	
company's Canadian cable TV operations, partially offset by the vulnerable 	
business profile of its Portugal-based cable operator Cabovisao-Televisao por 	
Cabo S.A.," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Madhav Hari. "The company's 	
relatively healthy adjusted debt to EBITDA and corresponding cash flow 	
protection ratios also support the ratings," Mr. Hari added. 	
	
The ratings are tempered, in our opinion, by a significant financial risk 	
profile characterized by an aggressive financial policy given management's 	
desire to pursue additional debt-financed acquisitions, potentially in new 	
international regions where there are few synergies, rising competition, and 	
high capital expenditures.	
	
RATINGS LIST	
Cogeco Cable Inc.	
Corporate credit rating       BB+/Stable/--	
	
Rating Assigned	
C$200 million senior secured debentures      BBB	
 Recovery rating                             1

