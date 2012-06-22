TEXT-Fitch: Morgan Stanley's move to improve earnings stability

June 22 - Morgan Stanley's move to increase its stake in Morgan Stanley Smith Barney (MSSB) is anticipated to improve earnings diversification and stability, particularly if management's operating margin target is reached. The prospect of incremental deposits and regulatory capital relief are additional positives. These benefits are already factored into Fitch's ratings of Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley already owns 51% of MSSB and recently gave notice that it is exercising its right to purchase an additional 14% from Citigroup. This has triggered a 90 day process to determine a purchase price. Morgan Stanley has two more options to buy the remaining Citigroup shares through May 2014. For 2013, Morgan Stanley projects pre-tax margin expansion to the mid-teens from the current level of 11% for its global wealth management (GWM) segment. Fitch believes this goal is feasible as operating costs are expected to benefit from the completion of systems integration at MSSB this summer and other initiatives. Other large wealth management units of major U.S. banks, such as Bank of America and Wells Fargo, already operate at higher margins relative to Morgan Stanley. The combined effects of increased ownership and a higher margin are meaningful to Morgan Stanley's bottom line and earnings mix. Boosting the margin to 15% and ownership to 100% would produce approximately $2.0 billion in annual pre-tax earnings at GWM, compared to the actual share of $1.1 billion in 2011 assuming consistent client retention. GWM's contribution to results would rise to approximately 35% of pre-tax earnings from just over 20% of pre-tax earnings. Note that pre-tax results exclude the effects of debt valuation adjustments, the MBIA settlement, and other non-operating items. A greater contribution from GWM would help to further insulate Morgan Stanley from the potential effects of difficult markets on its institutional securities segment. We believe Morgan Stanley remains fully committed to its institutional securities segment and recognize Morgan Stanley's efforts to reduce risk and reshape this business. Consequently, revenue and earnings volatility will likely diminish in future periods. However, the institutional securities segment is still expected to be comparatively more volatile given the nature of the capital markets. This inherent volatility is already factored into our ratings of Morgan Stanley. GWM is not immune to tough market conditions but is comparatively more resilient, and would be expected to be more so with the addition of the remainder of MSSB. In 3Q11, which was generally a challenging quarter for the industry, Morgan Stanley's share of GWM pre-tax results totaled $310 million compared with pre-tax earnings of just $37 million in the institutional securities segment. Assuming a 15% operating margin and 100% ownership of MSSB, the GWM contribution would have approached $500 million. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.