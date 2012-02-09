版本:
TEXT-S&P cuts 8 Banc of America Commercial Mortgage 2008-1 ratings

Feb 9 - OVERVIEW	
     -- We lowered our ratings on eight classes from Banc of America 	
Commercial Mortgage Trust 2008-1, a U.S. CMBS transaction.	
     -- In addition, we affirmed our ratings on eight other classes from the 	
same transaction.	
     -- The downgrades primarily reflect credit support erosion that we 	
anticipate will occur upon the eventual resolution of nine of the 	
transaction's 11 specially serviced assets, as well as a reduction in the 	
liquidity support available to the subject classes due to interest shortfalls.	
	
     Feb 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings on
eight classes of commercial mortgage pass-through certificates from Banc of
America Commercial Mortgage Trust 2008-1, a U.S. commercial mortgage-backed
securities (CMBS) transaction. Concurrently, we affirmed our ratings on eight
other classes from the same transaction (see list). 	
	
The downgrades primarily reflect credit support erosion that we anticipate 	
will occur upon the eventual resolution of nine ($111.1 million, 9.0%) of the 	
transaction's 11 ($120.1 million, 9.7%) specially serviced assets, as well as 	
a reduction in the liquidity support available to the affected classes due to 	
interest shortfalls. As of the Jan. 10, 2012, trustee remittance report, the 	
trust experienced a monthly interest shortfall of $380,028, primarily due to 	
interest not advanced on assets that the master servicer had deemed 	
nonrecoverable ($163,024), appraisal subordinate entitlement reduction (ASER) 	
amounts ($155,754), asset interest rate modifications ($31,194), and special 	
servicing fees ($27,135). Our analysis indicated that the total anticipated 	
monthly interest shortfalls will cause class H and the classes subordinate to 	
it to continue to experience interest shortfalls for the foreseeable future 	
and lead to a reduction in the liquidity support available to the classes 	
senior to it. As a result of our analysis, we're lowering our rating on class 	
H to 'D (sf)'. We previously lowered our ratings on classes J through Q to 'D 	
(sf)'.	
	
The affirmed ratings on the principal and interest certificates reflect 	
subordination and liquidity support levels that are consistent with the 	
outstanding ratings. We affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' rating on the class XW 	
interest-only (IO) certificate based on our current criteria.	
	
Our analysis of the transaction also included a review of the credit 	
characteristics of all of the remaining assets in the pool and the transaction 	
structure. Using servicer-provided financial information, we calculated an 	
adjusted debt service coverage (DSC) of 1.40x and a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio 	
of 114.5%. We further stressed the loans' cash flows under our 'AAA' scenario 	
to yield a weighted average DSC of 0.81x and an LTV ratio of 164.1%. The 	
implied defaults and loss severity under the 'AAA' scenario were 93.1% and 	
45.3%, respectively. The DSC and LTV calculations noted above exclude nine 	
($111.1 million, 9.0%) of the transaction's 11 ($120.1 million, 9.7%) 	
specially serviced assets. We separately estimated losses for these assets and 	
included them in our 'AAA' scenario implied default and loss severity figures. 	
	
CREDIT CONSIDERATIONS 	
	
As of the Jan. 10, 2012, trustee remittance report, 11 ($120.1 million, 9.7%) 	
assets in the pool were with the special servicer, CW Capital Asset Management 	
LLC (CW Capital). The reported payment status of the specially serviced assets 	
is as follows: five are real estate-owned (REO) ($50.9 million, 4.1%), two are 	
in foreclosure ($37.1 million, 3.0%), one is 90-plus days delinquent ($23.9 	
million, 1.9%), one is 60 days delinquent ($1.8 million, 0.2%), and two are 30 	
days delinquent ($9 million, 0.5%). Appraisal reduction amounts (ARAs) 	
totaling $49.7 million are in effect for seven of the specially serviced 	
assets.	
	
The Pecos I-215 II - Sansone Pecos loan ($23.9 million, 1.9%) is the 	
ninth-largest loan in the pool and the largest specially serviced asset. The 	
loan is secured by the fee interest in an office building totaling 121,201 sq. 	
ft. in Henderson, Nev. The loan was reported as 90-plus days delinquent and 	
was transferred to the special servicer on Nov. 16, 2011, due to imminent 	
monetary default. According to CW Capital, it is currently considering various 	
workout strategies. As of September 2011, the reported DSC and occupancy were 	
0.93x and 82.1%, respectively. We expect a significant loss upon the eventual 	
resolution of this asset.	
	
The Onyx Building loan ($17.9 million, 1.4%) is the second-largest specially 	
serviced asset. The loan is collaralized by an office building totaling 	
261,468 sq. ft. in Southfield, Mich. The loan was transferred to the special 	
servicer on Jan. 14, 2011, due to imminent monetary default. According to CW 	
Capital, it is pursuing foreclosure. Reported DSC was 0.13x as of September 	
2011. An ARA of $12.1 million is in effect against this asset. We expect a 	
significant loss upon the eventual resolution of this asset.	
	
The remaining nine specially serviced assets have balances that individually 	
represent less than 1.4% of the total pool balance. ARAs totaling $37.6 	
million are in effect against six of these assets. We estimated losses for 	
seven of these assets, arriving at a weighted average loss severity of 62.0%. 	
CW Capital has indicated that the remaining two loans are performing and were 	
in the process of being returned to the master servicer, Bank of America N.A. 	
(Bank of America).	
	
TRANSACTION SUMMARY	
	
As of the Jan. 10, 2012, trustee remittance report, the total pool balance was 	
$1.24 billion, which is 97.8% of the pool balance at issuance. The pool 	
includes 100 loans and five REO assets, down from 108 loans at issuance. Bank 	
of America provided financial information for 95.9% of the assets in the pool, 	
the majority of which was December 2010 (33.3%) or September 2011 data (56.8%).	
	
We calculated a weighted average DSC of 1.30x for the assets in the pool based 	
on the servicer-reported figures. Our adjusted DSC and LTV ratio were 1.40x 	
and 114.5%, respectively. Our adjusted DSC and LTV figures excluded nine 	
($111.1 million, 9.0%) of the transaction's 11 ($120.1 million, 9.7%) 	
specially serviced assets. Recent financial reporting information was 	
available for five of the excluded assets, which exhibited a weighted average 	
reported DSC of 0.76x. To date, the transaction has experienced $9.3 million 	
in principal losses in connection with four assets. Thirty-one loans ($226.8 	
million, 18.3%) in the pool are on the master servicer's watchlist. 	
Twenty-seven loans ($242.9 million, 19.6%) have a reported DSC of less than 	
1.10x, 21 ($202.2 million, 16.3%) of which have a reported DSC of less than 	
1.00x.	
	
SUMMARY OF TOP 10 LOANS 	
	
The top 10 loans have an aggregate outstanding balance of $589.3 million 	
(47.5%). Using servicer-reported numbers, we calculated a weighted average DSC 	
of 1.30x for the top 10 loans. Our adjusted DSC and LTV ratio for the top 10 	
loans were 1.21x and 120.8%, respectively. The ninth-largest loan ($23.9 	
million, 1.9%) is with the special servicer, which we discuss above. In 	
addition, two of the top 10 loans appear on the master servicer's watchlist.	
	
The Vineyard Gate Apartments loan ($27.6 million, 2.2%, eighth-largest loan in 	
the pool) is secured by a 280-unit multifamily property in Roseville, Calif. 	
The loan appears on the master servicer's watchlist due to low reported DSC. 	
Reported DSC was 0.99x and reported occupancy was 96.4% as of September 2011.	
	
The Commonwealth Storage Facility loan ($22.7 million, 1.8%, 10th-largest loan 	
in the pool) is secured by an industrial property totaling 692,190 sq. ft. in 	
Suffolk, Va. The loan appears on the master servicer's watchlist due to low 	
reported DSC. Reported DSC was 0.81x and reported occupancy was 66.6% as of 	
September 2011.	
	
Standard & Poor's stressed the assets in the pool according to its current 	
criteria. The resultant credit enhancement levels are consistent with our 	
rating actions. 	
	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 	
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. 	
	
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this 	
credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario and Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.	
     -- U.S. CMBS Rating Methodology And Assumptions For Conduit/Fusion Pools, 	
published Nov. 3, 2010.	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing The Major Property Types In 	
U.S. CMBS Transactions, published June 14, 2010.	
     -- Global Methodology For Rating Interest-Only Securities, published 	
April 15, 2010.	
     -- U.S. CMBS 'AAA' Scenario Loss And Recovery Application, published July 	
21, 2009.	
     -- Rating U.S. CMBS In The Face Of Interest Shortfalls, published Feb. 	
23, 2006.	
 	
	
RATINGS LOWERED	
	
Banc of America Commercial Mortgage Trust 2008-1	
Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates 	
	
                Rating	
Class      To           From        Credit enhancement (%)	
A-J        BB (sf)      BB+ (sf)                     13.32	
B          BB- (sf)     BB (sf)                      12.17	
C          B+ (sf)      BB- (sf)                     11.02	
D          B (sf)       B+ (sf)                      10.12	
E          B- (sf)      B+ (sf)                       9.23	
F          CCC+ (sf)    B+ (sf)                       8.33	
G          CCC- (sf)    CCC (sf)                      7.31	
H          D (sf)       CCC- (sf)                     6.16	
	
RATINGS AFFIRMED	
	
Banc of America Commercial Mortgage Trust 2008-1	
Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates	
	
Class    Rating                      Credit enhancement (%)	
A-1      AAA (sf)                                     29.94	
A-2      AAA (sf)                                     29.94	
A-3      AAA (sf)                                     29.94	
A-SB     AAA (sf)                                     29.94	
A-4      A+ (sf)                                      29.94	
A-1A     A+ (sf)                                      29.94	
A-M      BBB+ (sf)                                    19.71	
XW       AAA (sf)                                       N/A	
 	
N/A--Not applicable.	
	
Primary Credit Analyst: Andrew Foster, New York ;	
                        andrew_foster@standardandpoors.com	
Secondary Contact: Gregory Ramkhelawan, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-3041;	
                   gregory_ramkhelawan@standardandpoors.com

