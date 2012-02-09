TEXT-S&P cuts 8 Banc of America Commercial Mortgage 2008-1 ratings

Feb 9 - OVERVIEW -- We lowered our ratings on eight classes from Banc of America Commercial Mortgage Trust 2008-1, a U.S. CMBS transaction. -- In addition, we affirmed our ratings on eight other classes from the same transaction. -- The downgrades primarily reflect credit support erosion that we anticipate will occur upon the eventual resolution of nine of the transaction's 11 specially serviced assets, as well as a reduction in the liquidity support available to the subject classes due to interest shortfalls. Feb 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings on eight classes of commercial mortgage pass-through certificates from Banc of America Commercial Mortgage Trust 2008-1, a U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. Concurrently, we affirmed our ratings on eight other classes from the same transaction (see list). The downgrades primarily reflect credit support erosion that we anticipate will occur upon the eventual resolution of nine ($111.1 million, 9.0%) of the transaction's 11 ($120.1 million, 9.7%) specially serviced assets, as well as a reduction in the liquidity support available to the affected classes due to interest shortfalls. As of the Jan. 10, 2012, trustee remittance report, the trust experienced a monthly interest shortfall of $380,028, primarily due to interest not advanced on assets that the master servicer had deemed nonrecoverable ($163,024), appraisal subordinate entitlement reduction (ASER) amounts ($155,754), asset interest rate modifications ($31,194), and special servicing fees ($27,135). Our analysis indicated that the total anticipated monthly interest shortfalls will cause class H and the classes subordinate to it to continue to experience interest shortfalls for the foreseeable future and lead to a reduction in the liquidity support available to the classes senior to it. As a result of our analysis, we're lowering our rating on class H to 'D (sf)'. We previously lowered our ratings on classes J through Q to 'D (sf)'. The affirmed ratings on the principal and interest certificates reflect subordination and liquidity support levels that are consistent with the outstanding ratings. We affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' rating on the class XW interest-only (IO) certificate based on our current criteria. Our analysis of the transaction also included a review of the credit characteristics of all of the remaining assets in the pool and the transaction structure. Using servicer-provided financial information, we calculated an adjusted debt service coverage (DSC) of 1.40x and a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 114.5%. We further stressed the loans' cash flows under our 'AAA' scenario to yield a weighted average DSC of 0.81x and an LTV ratio of 164.1%. The implied defaults and loss severity under the 'AAA' scenario were 93.1% and 45.3%, respectively. The DSC and LTV calculations noted above exclude nine ($111.1 million, 9.0%) of the transaction's 11 ($120.1 million, 9.7%) specially serviced assets. We separately estimated losses for these assets and included them in our 'AAA' scenario implied default and loss severity figures. CREDIT CONSIDERATIONS As of the Jan. 10, 2012, trustee remittance report, 11 ($120.1 million, 9.7%) assets in the pool were with the special servicer, CW Capital Asset Management LLC (CW Capital). The reported payment status of the specially serviced assets is as follows: five are real estate-owned (REO) ($50.9 million, 4.1%), two are in foreclosure ($37.1 million, 3.0%), one is 90-plus days delinquent ($23.9 million, 1.9%), one is 60 days delinquent ($1.8 million, 0.2%), and two are 30 days delinquent ($9 million, 0.5%). Appraisal reduction amounts (ARAs) totaling $49.7 million are in effect for seven of the specially serviced assets. The Pecos I-215 II - Sansone Pecos loan ($23.9 million, 1.9%) is the ninth-largest loan in the pool and the largest specially serviced asset. The loan is secured by the fee interest in an office building totaling 121,201 sq. ft. in Henderson, Nev. The loan was reported as 90-plus days delinquent and was transferred to the special servicer on Nov. 16, 2011, due to imminent monetary default. According to CW Capital, it is currently considering various workout strategies. As of September 2011, the reported DSC and occupancy were 0.93x and 82.1%, respectively. We expect a significant loss upon the eventual resolution of this asset. The Onyx Building loan ($17.9 million, 1.4%) is the second-largest specially serviced asset. The loan is collaralized by an office building totaling 261,468 sq. ft. in Southfield, Mich. The loan was transferred to the special servicer on Jan. 14, 2011, due to imminent monetary default. According to CW Capital, it is pursuing foreclosure. Reported DSC was 0.13x as of September 2011. An ARA of $12.1 million is in effect against this asset. We expect a significant loss upon the eventual resolution of this asset. The remaining nine specially serviced assets have balances that individually represent less than 1.4% of the total pool balance. ARAs totaling $37.6 million are in effect against six of these assets. We estimated losses for seven of these assets, arriving at a weighted average loss severity of 62.0%. CW Capital has indicated that the remaining two loans are performing and were in the process of being returned to the master servicer, Bank of America N.A. (Bank of America). TRANSACTION SUMMARY As of the Jan. 10, 2012, trustee remittance report, the total pool balance was $1.24 billion, which is 97.8% of the pool balance at issuance. The pool includes 100 loans and five REO assets, down from 108 loans at issuance. Bank of America provided financial information for 95.9% of the assets in the pool, the majority of which was December 2010 (33.3%) or September 2011 data (56.8%). We calculated a weighted average DSC of 1.30x for the assets in the pool based on the servicer-reported figures. Our adjusted DSC and LTV ratio were 1.40x and 114.5%, respectively. Our adjusted DSC and LTV figures excluded nine ($111.1 million, 9.0%) of the transaction's 11 ($120.1 million, 9.7%) specially serviced assets. Recent financial reporting information was available for five of the excluded assets, which exhibited a weighted average reported DSC of 0.76x. To date, the transaction has experienced $9.3 million in principal losses in connection with four assets. Thirty-one loans ($226.8 million, 18.3%) in the pool are on the master servicer's watchlist. Twenty-seven loans ($242.9 million, 19.6%) have a reported DSC of less than 1.10x, 21 ($202.2 million, 16.3%) of which have a reported DSC of less than 1.00x. SUMMARY OF TOP 10 LOANS The top 10 loans have an aggregate outstanding balance of $589.3 million (47.5%). Using servicer-reported numbers, we calculated a weighted average DSC of 1.30x for the top 10 loans. Our adjusted DSC and LTV ratio for the top 10 loans were 1.21x and 120.8%, respectively. The ninth-largest loan ($23.9 million, 1.9%) is with the special servicer, which we discuss above. In addition, two of the top 10 loans appear on the master servicer's watchlist. The Vineyard Gate Apartments loan ($27.6 million, 2.2%, eighth-largest loan in the pool) is secured by a 280-unit multifamily property in Roseville, Calif. The loan appears on the master servicer's watchlist due to low reported DSC. Reported DSC was 0.99x and reported occupancy was 96.4% as of September 2011. The Commonwealth Storage Facility loan ($22.7 million, 1.8%, 10th-largest loan in the pool) is secured by an industrial property totaling 692,190 sq. ft. in Suffolk, Va. The loan appears on the master servicer's watchlist due to low reported DSC. Reported DSC was 0.81x and reported occupancy was 66.6% as of September 2011. Standard & Poor's stressed the assets in the pool according to its current criteria. The resultant credit enhancement levels are consistent with our rating actions. RATINGS LOWERED Banc of America Commercial Mortgage Trust 2008-1 Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates Rating Class To From Credit enhancement (%) A-J BB (sf) BB+ (sf) 13.32 B BB- (sf) BB (sf) 12.17 C B+ (sf) BB- (sf) 11.02 D B (sf) B+ (sf) 10.12 E B- (sf) B+ (sf) 9.23 F CCC+ (sf) B+ (sf) 8.33 G CCC- (sf) CCC (sf) 7.31 H D (sf) CCC- (sf) 6.16 RATINGS AFFIRMED Banc of America Commercial Mortgage Trust 2008-1 Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates Class Rating Credit enhancement (%) A-1 AAA (sf) 29.94 A-2 AAA (sf) 29.94 A-3 AAA (sf) 29.94 A-SB AAA (sf) 29.94 A-4 A+ (sf) 29.94 A-1A A+ (sf) 29.94 A-M BBB+ (sf) 19.71 XW AAA (sf) N/A N/A--Not applicable. Primary Credit Analyst: Andrew Foster, New York ; andrew_foster@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Gregory Ramkhelawan, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-3041; gregory_ramkhelawan@standardandpoors.com